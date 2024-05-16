5 potential replacements for Cleveland Cavaliers head coaching role amid J.B. Bickerstaff firing reports

J.B. Bickerstaff has been in charge of the Cleveland Cavaliers since midway through the 2019-20 season. Bickerstaff has led the Cavaliers to back-to-back playoff appearances, with the team winning their first postseason series without LeBron James since 1993.

However, Bickerstaff's position with the Cavaliers is reportedly in jeopardy after their exit in this year's playoffs at the hands of the Boston Celtics. The Athletic reported that some players are frustrated with their head coach, while his relationship with team president Koby Altman is not the best after an incident back in December.

Bickerstaff has compiled a regular-seson record of 170-159 with the Cavaliers. He previously coached the Houston Rockets for one season as an interim and the Memphis Grizzlies for two years. He has been in the NBA since 2004 when he started as an assistant for Charlotte Bobcats.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

If the Cleveland Cavaliers are parting ways with J.B. Bickerstaff, let's look at five possible replacements.

5 potential replacements for J.B. Bickerstaff as Cleveland Cavaliers head coach

Chris Quinn

One of the most in-demand assistant coaches in the NBA today is the Miami Heat's Chris Quinn. He has been with the Heat since he was a player and joined the team's coaching staff in 2014. He's been linked to several teams over the past few years such as the Detroit Pistons, LA Lakers and Utah Jazz.

Quinn could bring his own version of "Heat Culture" to Cleveland and possibly give the team a new mentality. They have the heart to embrace given how the team battled in Games 3 and 4 when Donovan Mitchell sat out due to a strained left calf.

Sam Cassell

The two-time NBA champion player has been an assistant coach since 2009 with the Washington Wizards. He has had tenures with the LA Clippers, Philadelphia 76ers and currently with the Boston Celtics. He's more than primed for a head coaching position for the past five years.

Sam Cassell's coaching style has been described as honest and is more of a communicator. Cassell might be the one to unlock Evan Mobley's potential for the Cleveland Cavaliers, as well as turn Darius Garland back into an All-Star. Garland's numbers have declined since the arrival of Donovan Mitchell last season.

Kenny Atkinson

One of the best developmental coaches in the league, Kenny Atkinson has had previous tenure as head coach in the NBA. Atkinson was in charge of the Brooklyn Nets for almost four seasons and took them to the postseason once with D'Angelo Russell as their best player.

Atkinson currently works as an assistant for Steve Kerr and the Golden State Warriors. He was supposed to be the Charlotte Hornets head coach before backing out at the last minute. Maybe he can turn Evan Mobley into an All-Star if he brings his talents to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Frank Vogel

The Phoenix Suns fired Frank Vogel after just one season, which means the one-time NBA champion coach is available. Vogel is not a terrible coach and quite possibly one of the best defensive coaches in the league.

If the Cleveland Cavaliers want to maximize Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley, Vogel might be the right choice here. He could also help unleash Darius Garland both as a scorer and playmaker. The only question is if Vogel is interested in coming back to coaching again.

Terry Stotts

Terry Stotts was supposed to be an assistant coach for the Milwaukee Bucks this season. However, Stotts resigned before the final game of the preseason and he has not been a head coach since leaving the Portland Trail Blazers back in 2021.

Stotts is also a good developmental head coach, as well as an offensive coach. He led the Blazers to eight straight playoff appearances in nine seasons there. He might be interested in coaching the Cleveland Cavaliers equipped with a future All-Star in Evan Mobley with the future of Donovan Mitchell possibly being a factor for all coaching candidates.

Expand Tweet