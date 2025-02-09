5 potential replacements for Giannis Antetokounmpo at 2025 NBA all-star after Bucks star's injury blow

According to ESPN's Shams Charania, Milwaukee Bucks all-star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is set to miss some time due to a mild calf strain. He will reportedly not be able to play through next week, including the all-star game on Feb. 16.

"Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo will be sidelined through the next week due to a mild calf strain and will miss the NBA All-Star Game next Sunday, sources tell ESPN. Antetokounmpo, out since Feb. 2, is expected to return to action shortly after All-Star break," Charania tweeted on Sunday.

A replacement is expected to be called to fill in for the injured Bucks star. Antetokounmpo, who is a member of Charles Barkley's team, is a frontcourt player. However, Adam Silver could name a player from any position to fill in for him.

Here are some potential replacements for Antetokounmpo in the upcoming all-star game.

5 possible replacements for Giannis Antetokounmpo in the 2025 All-Star game

#1 LaMelo Ball

LaMelo Ball (Photo credits: IMAGN)

There were several players considered "snubbed" when this year's all-stars were announced. Arguably, the biggest "snub" is Charlotte Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball.

In the third and final results for the all-star voting, Ball was leading the pack. However, when the final list was announced, Ball's name was nowhere to be found.

Antetokounmpo's injury gives Ball a shot at being named an all-star and with his production of 28.0 points, 5.2 rebounds and 7.4 assists.

#2 Tyrese Maxey

Tyrese Maxey (Photo credits: IMAGN)

Tyrese Maxey is another guard who was "snubbed" for an all-star spot in the Eastern Conference. The Philadelphia 76ers may not be winning a lot of games but Maxey's numbers are too good to ignore.

Through 44 outings, he has averaged 27.8 ppg, 6.2 apg and 1.9 spg. In other seasons, Maxey would be named an all-star with these averages and due to Antetokounmpo's injury, he could be.

#3 Trae Young

Trae Young (Photo credits: IMAGN)

Trae Young is another Eastern Conference player putting up all-star-worthy numbers. He is averaging 23.5 ppg, which is less than Ball's and Maxey's.

However, he is leading the league in assists with 11.4 per game. Averaging a 20 and 10 double-double should be enough reason to warrant Young's inclusion in this year's crop of all-stars.

Interestingly, Young has only been named an all-star every other season since his sophomore year (2020, 2022, 2024). If he is named Antetokounmpo's replacement, his bizarre streak will be broken.

#4 Franz Wagner

Franz Wagner (Photo credits: IMAGN)

Franz Wagner is one of the few non-backcourt players "snubbed" for an all-star spot in the Eastern Conference. Wagner, who has shown improvement every year he's been in the league, is having a career season.

The Orlando Magic forward is averaging 25.0 ppg, 5.6 rpg, 5.1 apg and 1.4 spg — all career-highs. Additionally, Wagner fits the theme of the squad that Charles Barkley formed, which is international players. Wagner is a German national and Barkley's tea, is headlined by the top international players in the league.

The only thing that is working against a Wagner all-star nod is the period he was sidelined. The Magic forward missed 20 straight games from Dec. 8 to Jan. 21. However, he is a frontcourt player similar to Giannis Antetokounmpo.

#5 Domantas Sabonis

Domantas Sabonis (Photo credits: IMAGN)

Yes, Domantas Sabonis is not playing in the Eastern Conference. However, the format of the all-star game isn't East vs. West, which might mean the replacement could come from either conference.

It can be argued that Sabonis was "snubbed" last year and this season despite being the league's leading rebounder. The Lithuanian center is grabbing 14.3 rpg while scoring 20.5 ppg on efficient 59.8/45.8/76.1 % shooting splits.

Sabonis as a replacement for Antetokounmpo makes sense when also considering that Barkley's team is full of international players.

