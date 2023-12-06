5 potential star trade candidates for Knicks ft. Donovan Mitchell

The New York Knicks are widely recognized as one of the NBA's most iconic franchises. Despite its illustrious history and the allure of playing in Madison Square Garden, the franchise is still looking for its next star to lead it into the future. Luckily enough for them, there are several stars out there whose situations should be continuously monitored.

Even if New York already has a star in Jalen Brunson, it still needs a few pieces to have enough for a deep playoff run. Another star to play alongside Brunson can certainly make a difference. Be that as it may, acquiring a star is one thing, but making sure that he would also fit in nicely with the team's system is equally important.

"They're monitoring the marketplace," The Athletic's Shams Charania said. "They want to see if there's a star player that's available that they would go it all in for. They have eight first-round draft picks that they can trade. They have a ton of tradeable assets as well. If they wanna go make an aggressive bid for a superstar player, I think they have what it takes."

Here are five potential star candidates for the New York Knicks.

Five potential star trade candidates for the New York Knicks

#5, DeMar DeRozan

According to The Athletic's Sam Amick, DeMar DeRozan is reportedly interested in joining the New York Knicks or the Miami Heat if moved by the Chicago Bulls. Considering New York can counter potential trade packages from the Heat, it will be able to acquire a veteran guard who can still score at a high level.

This season, DeRozan is averaging 21.5 points (45.6% shooting, including 37.5% from 3-point range) and 4.9 assists per game.

#4, Zach LaVine

Besides DeRozan, Zach LaVine is another possible trade target for New York, especially considering that he's younger while also being a capable scoring threat. Bleacher Report's Andy Bailey wrote that in this scenario the team might move on from RJ Barrett as LaVine will be an instant upgrade. Not only will he provide a much-needed scoring punch but also open up the team's spacing.

This season, LaVine is averaging 21.0 ppg (44.3% shooting, including 33.6% from 3-point range) and 4.9 rpg.

#3, Karl-Anthony Towns

The Knicks franchise could use a star like Karl-Anthony Towns playing in Madison Square Garden alongside Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle. ESPN's Stephen A. Smith certainly thinks so as he mentions that New York must be willing to offer three first-round picks with some players included in the package, like RJ Barrett.

Not only will the team get a boost offensively but its rim protection will benefit as well, coupled with the fact that the offensive burden would be lifted from Randle and Brunson's shoulders.

This season, Towns is averaging 22.2 ppg (50.3% shooting, including 41.8% from 3-point range) and 9.0 rpg.

#2, Donovan Mitchell

According to HoopsHype's Michael Sotto, the Knicks are closely "monitoring ... Donovan Mitchell's happiness" with the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Cavaliers are in eighth place in the Eastern Conference standings with some experienced inconsistencies at both ends of the floor.

A backcourt tandem of Mitchell and Brunson can certainly rival some of the league's best duos from an offensive standpoint. Additionally, Mitchell is also one of the most underrated playmakers on the court.

This season, he is putting up 27.1 ppg (44.8% shooting, including 34.4% from 3-point range), 5.3 rpg and 5.2 apg.

#1, Joel Embiid

Lastly, Joel Embiid could easily make the New York Knicks a contender if they can somehow create a trade package that convinces the Philadelphia 76ers. The team will have to give up a lot to require the superstar big man. However, the fact remains that the Knicks have a shot under the right trade offer.

In 16 games, Embiid is averaging 32.0 ppg (49.8% shooting, including 31.5% from 3-point range), 11.3 rpg and 6.6 apg.