5 potential trade destinations for Evan Fournier as he rings hostage alarm on $6,580,000,000 worth team

With 12 seasons down in the league, Evan Fournier is looking for a change in his situation with the New York Knicks. However, according to a New York Post article by Zach Braziller, the 30-year-old Frenchman said he felt like he was "held hostage."

According to Statistica.com, the New York Knicks franchise is worth $6,580,000,000, with its stock only increasing. Be that as it may, it can be a challenge to thrive as an NBA player with the Knicks when it comes to Fournier. He was acquired by the team back in August 2021 via a sign-and-trade with the Boston Celtics.

Fournier has averaged 12.1 points per game (40.5% shooting, including 37.7% from 3-point range) and 2.4 rebounds in the two seasons he has played with the Knicks.

From lack of playing minutes and uncertainty about his long-term future with the team, we will look at five possible trade destinations for the Frenchman.

Five possible trade destinations for Evan Fournier

#5. Fournier returns to the Orlando Magic

Following the first two seasons in the NBA with the Denver Nuggets, Evan Fournier played with the Orlando Magic for seven seasons, averaging 16.2 ppg (45.2% shooting, including 37.6% from 3-point range) and 3.0 apg.

A deal with Orlando can potentially happen if the Knicks include in the Fournier trade package a 2024 first-round pick, as per a FanSided's "Daily Knicks" article by Desmond Novack. In exchange, the Magic will send over Gary Harris. Harris can thrive with the Knicks as he can provide much-needed shooting for that unit, along with Fournier adding some veteran presence to their roster.

#4. Fournier to the Detroit Pistons

In this trade scenario, the Pistons will send Bojan Bogdanovic to the Knicks in exchange for a 2024 first-round pick (top 18 protected), per FanSided's "Daily Knicks" article by Jordanna Clark.

During his first season in Detroit, Bogdanovic put up 21.6 ppg (48.8% shooting, including 41.1% from 3-point range). The Pistons forward would be an upgrade over Fournier for the Knicks and could be another reliable scoring option.

Meanwhile, Fournier can play valuable minutes in Detroit alongside their young core of Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, and Ausar Thompson.

#3. Fournier to the Utah Jazz

Here, the Knicks will send Evan Fournier to the Utah Jazz in exchange for Kelly Olynyk and Simone Fontecchio. The Knicks must also include their 2024 first-round pick, as per FanSided's "Daily Knicks" article by Tyler Watts.

The Knicks will improve their depth while Fournier can find some much-needed playing minutes with the Jazz. His playstyle matches well with that team as they focus on ball movement and proper spacing.

#2. Fournier to the Philadelphia 76ers

This trade scenario will involve a three-team deal with the LA Clippers and the Philadelphia 76ers, as per a FanSided's "Daily Knicks" article by Tyler Watts. The Knicks will send Evan Fournier and a 2024 first-round pick to the 76ers. The Clippers, on the other hand, will send over Terance Mann, Nicolas Batum, and two first-round picks to the Sixers.

Additionally, the Clippers will be receiving James Harden and Furkan Korkmaz. Meanwhile, the Knicks will be acquiring Norman Powell from the Clippers.

With the Sixers, Fournier can definitely earn himself some playing minutes as he can be a spot-up shooter for Joel Embiid and a reliable offensive option.

#1. Fournier to the San Antonio Spurs

Lastly, for this trade to occur, the Knicks will send Evan Fournier to the Spurs in exchange for Doug McDermott and a 2024 second-round pick, as per Bleacher Report's Andy Bailey.

This will be a reunion for McDermott, who played one season with the Knicks and averaged 7.2 ppg (46.0% shooting, including 38.7% from 3-point range). The Knicks could ensure some of that reliable shooting and spacing on their team.

Meanwhile, Fournier mentioned that he always wanted to play for Spurs coach Gregg Popovich, as per Fan Nation's "Inside The Spurs" article by Matt Guzman.

"Playing for [Gregg Popovich] and [the San Antonio Spurs] ... would be a pleasure and an honor," Fournier said. "Being with Victor [Wembanyama], looking at the Olympics, being able to start chemistry on the court, that would be great."

It's a win-win situation for both teams, as the Spurs could use some experienced players on the team to mentor the younger players.