The Boston Celtics are reeling from the absence of superstar Jayson Tatum, who is currently rehabbing from a torn Achilles tendon he suffered during the NBA playoffs last season. Tatum is not expected to return to the squad this season as recovery from his injury typically sidelines players for a year.

While Tatum has expressed optimism about his recovery, many still believe that the Celtics will be without him throughout the 2025-2026 NBA season.

Facing such a predicament, here are five realistic expectations for the Boston Celtics amid Tatum’s absence.

5 realistic expectations for Boston Celtics amid Jayson Tatum’s absence

1.) More offensive load for Jaylen Brown

Jaylen Brown has long been Jayson Tatum's co-star since joining the Celtics. With Tatum's injury, Brown will get a heavier offensive load this season as the Celtics will need a go-to guy to replace the Boston star for at least next season.

Expect Brown to take a leap in his offensive game as more reps and bigger usage await him for the season.

2.) Derrick White will be the Celtics' best player

Tatum's absence could also promote Derrick White to be the Celtics' second-best player for the upcoming season.

White has shown his offensive chops in the past two seasons, becoming a reliable all-around guard. After averaging a career-high 16.4 points per game last season, White is seen to add more scoring punch as the Celtics look to fill Tatum's shoes.

3.) Anfernee Simons will see a spot-up role

Anfernee Simons brings his shooting touch to the Celtics next season. While he is far from a superstar player like Tatum, Simons could be used as a spot-up shooter.

The Celtics' offense has been predicated on shooting, making Simons a perfect fit if he buys into a spot-up role. With Brown and White still seen as the top players of the squad, Simons could reinvent himself as a consistent shooter for the team.

4. Inside presence will be a problem

While shooting is still the team's bread-and-butter, the Celtics could find problems in their inside presence as they were hit by two major departures from their frontcourt.

The Celtics lost Al Horford and Kristaps Porzingis in the offseason, stripping the team some much-needed height.

Luka Garza, Chris Boucher, and Xavier Tillman could be a serviceable frontcourt, but compared to other Eastern Conference teams, it may not be enough to match up.

5. They will not be in the championship hunt

The loss of Tatum and other key pieces from their 2024 championship roster certainly hit the Celtics' championship hopes. As East teams loaded up this offseason, the Celtics took a step back in terms of firepower.

It is safe to say that the team may not be in the NBA championship picture next season.

