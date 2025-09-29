5 realistic expectations for Golden State Warriors after rapid free agency moves ft. Al Horford signing

The Golden State Warriors had five rapid offseason moves on Monday, highlighted by their signing of 18-year NBA veteran Al Horford. The team also retained Gary Payton II and DeAnthony Melton, on top of rookies Will Richard and Alex Toohey.

The signings came after months of inactivity from the Warriors' front office amid the stagnant talks with young forward Jonathan Kuminga.

With just days before their training camp, here are five realistic expectations for the Warriors in the 2025-2026 NBA season.

5 realistic expectations for Golden State Warriors after rapid free agency moves

1.) Steph Curry will continue to be brilliant

Let us get the most obvious away first. Steph Curry has never failed in delivering brilliant performances for the Warriors throughout his career.

Now in his 17th season, Curry is expected to continue putting on a show whenever he is on the floor as he aims for his fifth NBA championship this year.

2.) Warriors will get more space with Al Horford on the floor

With the signing of Al Horford, the Warriors get a stretch big man who can also defend the paint and be another leader on the floor, alongside Curry and veteran forward Draymond Green.

Horford shot 36.3 percent from the three-point line on 5.2 attempts per game. He averaged 9.0 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 2.1 assists with the Boston Celtics last season.

His shooting adds another weapon for the Warriors, whose squad is known for revolutionizing the game with their three-point shooting.

3.) The Jonathan Kuminga issue will drag on

Jonathan Kuminga has been an embattled player since last season with the Warriors. With him refusing to sign the Warriors' qualifying offer, Kuminga's final chapter in Golden State is expected to drag on into the season.

For now, the two sides await any move as their stalemate has now drawn nearer to the NBA's opening day.

4.) Expect Moses Moody to learn from Jimmy Butler

Moses Moody is one of the few young pieces left in the Warriors' roster. With Jimmy Butler's guidance throughout the year, expect Moody to improve under Butler's tutelage.

Moody averaged 9.8 points per game last season in 22.3 minutes. As he enters his fifth season in the league, Moody could be staring at a breakout season alongside Butler and other Warriors veterans.

5.) Warriors will be in the title hunt once more

The Warriors ended last season in the second round, losing to the Minnesota Timberwolves in five games after Curry got injured in Game 1.

If the Warriors' core gets healthy, the team will continue to be a contender in the Western Conference, despite other loaded squads such as the defending champions OKC Thunder, Denver Nuggets, and the Houston Rockets.

