In more ways than one, this season's Milwaukee Bucks team will be a new-look squad compared to seasons past. While Giannis Antetkounmpo remains the focal point of this ball club, there are significant changes to his supporting cast.

These changes include the departure of Damian Lillard, who was waived in the summer; and the addition of former Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner. Here are some realistic expectations for the team based on these two key changes.

5 realistic expectations for Milwaukee Bucks after Damian Lillard's exit & Myles Turner addition to roster

#1 The team will initially struggle to find a steady court general

Milwaukee Bucks v Golden State Warriors - Source: Getty

While Lillard was second on the team in scoring last season, the biggest setback to be felt from his departure will be his playmaking. A veteran court general, Lillard took care of setting the table and allowing Antetokounmpo to focus on attacking. The first few months of the season, then, could find the Bucks scrambling to identify their primary point guard.

#2 Giannis Antetokounmpo's numbers will skyrocket

NBA: Playoffs-Milwaukee Bucks at Indiana Pacers - Source: Imagn

The Greek Freak, of course, won't allow Lillard's departure to hold back the Bucks' offense. For better or for worse, Antetokounmpo's touches will perhaps increase as he attempts to balance his personal production with the task of setting up his teammates. As a result, his assists per game are likely to go up.

#3 The Bucks' interior defense will hold up

NBA: Milwaukee Bucks-Media Day - Source: Imagn

On the one hand, Brook Lopez was another key departure as he was sixth in blocks (1.9 per game) in the entire league last season. On the other hand, the center taking his spot is a younger big man who was fifth in blocks (2.0 per game) last season. In terms of protecting the rim, Myles Turner has the Bucks covered.

#4 Milwaukee's offense will be driven by their frontcourt

NBA: Milwaukee Bucks at Phoenix Suns - Source: Imagn

As presently constructed, the Bucks roster packs most of their firepower in their frontcourt: Antetokounmpo, Turner, and Kyle Kuzma. Until such time that one or two of Milwaukee's guards will emerge as a reliable bucket-getter, that frontcourt trio will be tasked to carry the Bucks' offense, inside and outside the paint.

#5 The Bucks' first major test will be finding their identity

NBA: Playoffs-Milwaukee Bucks at Indiana Pacers - Source: Imagn

As a new-look team, the Bucks will initially struggle to pin down who they are on both ends of the floor. Will Antetokounmpo be a point forward? Will Turner be used more frequently as a stretch five or an inside presence? What can the Bucks get from the rest of the supporting crew? These are questions that Milwaukee will have to resolve as soon as possible.

