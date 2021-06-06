5 reasons why Denver Nuggets could beat Phoenix Suns in the Western Conference Semi-finals | 2021 NBA Playoffs

The Phoenix Suns will host MVP frontrunner Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets in Game 1 of the 2021 NBA Playoffs Western Conference Semifinals.

Both teams had to overcome worthy opponents to get to this stage and would have to put together another impressive run to make it to the conference finals. Although the Phoenix Suns have impressed despite their relatively young and inexperienced team, the Denver Nuggets have a good shot at winning this series.

The Denver Nuggets overcame Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers in six games despite a back-and-forth series. The Nuggets broke a 2-2 tie after a thrilling double overtime win in Game 5 before going on to seal the deal in the sixth.

Meanwhile, the Phoenix Suns had a tougher task on paper, as the LA Lakers did not play at the level expected of them. The defending champions won Games 2 and 3, thanks to the effort of Anthony Davis. However, the Suns capitalized on his absence due to injury to take the series in Game 6.

Despite an impressive performance from the Phoenix Suns in the first round, here are five reasons why the Denver Nuggets could beat them in the semi-finals:

#1 The Denver Nuggets have more versatility in their ranks than the Phoenix Suns

Nikola Jokic (#15) of the Denver Nuggets reacts.

The Denver Nuggets have one of the most versatile players in their ranks, Nikola Jokic. The Serbian has shown his intelligence and versatility on several occasions.

Nikola Jokic in the first round:



33.0 PPG

10.5 RPG

4.5 APG

53/43/92% pic.twitter.com/79bKQNwsao — StatMuse (@statmuse) June 4, 2021

Jokic has not missed a single game this season and has posted record-breaking numbers. He finished the regular season as the league leader in double-doubles (55) and player efficiency (31.28). The center has shown guard-like attributes, bringing the ball up the court and creating open looks for his teammates.

His ability to score and make plays this season has been unrivaled, something he has continued to do so in the playoffs so far. DeAndre Ayton and the Phoenix Suns could have a tough time stopping Doncic.

#2 Superior 3-point shooting of the Denver Nuggets

Michael Porter Jr. (#1) of the Denver Nuggets attempts a three point basket.

The Phoenix Suns were not as effective from beyond the arc, compared to the Denver Nuggets, in the first round. If the Nuggets can replicate or improve their first-round 3-point shooting, that could pose a serious problem for the Suns in a seven-game series.

The Nuggets shot 40.6% from downtown and 47.2% from the field. Although those weren't glamorous numbers, they were better compared to the Phoenix Suns' 35.9% from the 3-point range and 45.8% from the field.

#3 The Denver Nuggets grabbed more boards than the Phoenix Suns in the first round

The Phoenix Suns ran a decent ship in defense against the LA Lakers, thanks to the efforts of Jae Crowder and DeAndre Ayton. However, both players were not dominant at the offensive end, as they did not create a lot of second-chance buckets for their team. The Suns had only 48 offensive rebounds in the six games against the Lakers.

Meanwhile, the Denver Nuggets grabbed 22 more boards in opposition territory than the Suns. If the Nuggets continue to create second-chance points, they will have a great opportunity to beat the Suns.

#4 The Denver Nuggets have a more experienced head coach

Head coach Mike Malone of the Denver Nuggets

Monty Williams has been sensational this season, leading the Phoenix Suns to their first postseason since 2010. More so, the victory against the Lakers marked his first-ever playoff victory in his third postseason appearance as a head coach.

Michael Malone, meanwhile, has made the playoffs for three consecutive seasons with the Denver Nuggets, losing to the LA Lakers in the Western Conference Finals in 2020. He was an assistant coach at Cleveland in 2007 when his team made it to the NBA Finals but were swept by the San Antonio Spurs.

Superior Playoff experience of the coaching staff, as well as the players, could be a huge advantage for the Denver Nuggets against the Phoenix Suns.

#5 Superior Bench production

The Denver Nuggets bench reacts after a three point basket.

The Denver Nuggets bench has been more effective than the Phoenix Suns' so far in the 2021 NBA playoffs. One standout performer from the Nuggets bench has been Monte Morris.

Monte Morris played his best game of the playoffs tonight as he scored 28 points on 7-18 shooting (4-9 3PT & 10-11 FT). He also added 5 assists without a turnover in 41 minutes. — Cyclones in the NBA (@NbaCyclones) June 2, 2021

Morris is the third-highest scorer for the Nuggets, despite coming off the bench in all six games. Much of the scoring has been left to the Phoenix Suns' starting lineup, as only one of the reserves is on the top-five scoring list.

If the Denver Nuggets bench continues to be as productive as has been the case, the series could go the way of the Nuggets.

Dear Reader, please help us improve our NBA/ basketball coverage by taking a quick 30-second survey. Click here.

Edited by BH