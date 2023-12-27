5 reasons why the Detroit Pistons are among the worst teams in US sports history

The Detroit Pistons lost their NBA-record 27th straight game on Tuesday night to the Brooklyn Nets 118-112, falling to a league-worst 2-28. There have been a lot of awful teams in the league's history, and this season's Pistons are surely making a case for their place among them.

The team won two straight games after starting their regular season with an Oct. 25 loss to the Miami Heat. The Pistons intended to be a better club compared to last season, which had them in the bottom standings of the Eastern Conference at 17-65.

With their struggles this season, here are the five reasons why the 2023-24 Detroit Pistons are among the worst teams in U.S. sports history.

Five reasons why the Detroit Pistons are one of the worst teams in U.S. sports history

#5, Collection of roster pieces that don't fit well with one another

To be fair, the Pistons did get a quality rookie in Ausar Thompson for his defensive versatility with room for offensive improvement. Additionally, the Detroit Pistons also have other decent picks such as Cade Cunningham and Jalen Duren, who have both shown out in several games this season.

Be that as it may, the roster pieces just don't mesh well in the roster's current construction. The issues range from a lack of shooters to an inexperienced locker room, despite having some veteran presence in Alec Burks and Bojan Bogdanovic.

#4, Have not won a game since Oct. 28

The year 2023 is about to end, and the last time the Detroit Pistons secured a victory was on Oct. 28 against the Chicago Bulls with a score of 118-102. The team's top scorer was Alec Burks, who dropped 24 points with four rebounds.

Since then, Detroit hasn't pulled off a win, despite being in close games a few times.

#3, On pace to eclipse longest losing streak in NBA history

The 2014-15 and 2015-16 Philadelphia 76ers hold the longest losing streak in league history at 28 straight losses (over two seasons). The Pistons have lost 27 straight games and are scheduled to face the Boston Celtics, who are an NBA-best 23-6.

In the scenario that Detroit loses that ball game, one more loss makes them the sole holder of the longest losing streak in NBA history at 29 straight.

#2, Fanbase has given up

During the team's 25th loss, which came to the Utah Jazz 119-111 on Thursday night, Pistons fans started chanting "Sell the team!" As reported by Detroit Free Press' Andrew Birkle, it was a large outcry from the fanbase who have seemingly given up on their home team for the disastrous losing streak.

#1, Pistons on pace to have one of the worst regular-season records in the 21st century in all four major sports in hometown

Media personality Rodger Sherman tweeted that the Detroit Pistons could soon end up part of Detroit's worst sports teams in the 21st Century. In the NFL, the Detroit Lions had an 0-16 record in 2008. The Detroit Tigers finished the 2003 season with a 43-119 record in the MLB. The Detroit Red Wings had a 17-49-5 record in the 2020 NHL season.

This Detroit Pistons team could join the ranks of other disastrous Detroit sports teams, which is not pleasant company. Still, they have 52 games to go to turn their season around.