5 reasons why Donovan Mitchell could be part of New York Knicks

Donovan Mitchell has been involved in trade talks over the years. He was finally dealt from the Utah Jazz to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2022-23 offseason. However, trade rumors continued even after that. Many speculate Mitchell is still eyeing a bigger market and new jersey threads.

The Cavaliers have a competitive Eastern Conference squad, however, they faced a disappointing first-round playoff exit last season against the New York Knicks. Now some analysts have specaulated that Mitchell could be the next big star alongside Jalen Brunson on the Knicks.

Joe Ingles, Mitchell’s former teammate in Utah, recently made some predictions on where Mitchell could play next. If Ingles is right, Mitchell could be headlining Madison Square Garden sometime soon:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“I think he’ll play for New York one day, whether that’s sooner or later."

Expand Tweet

Other insiders believe the Knicks are more focused on other NBA stars. ESPN's Brian Windhorst speculated that the Knicks are pursuing other All-Star talents. Their main target seems to be a certain center in Philadelphia.

"I don't think he falls very high on their list and that's why he's not a Knick,” Windhorst said. “I think the Knicks are going for a guy like Joel Embiid, an MVP-level player.”

Expand Tweet

Mitchell may end up being a secondary target for New York. If the Knicks miss out on Embiid, they could pursue the Cavs guard. He would immediately be the best player on the Knicks as he is still a top tier talent in the league. Let’s look at why the Knicks should sign Mitchell.

Five reasons Donovan Mitchell could be a Knick

Donovan Mitchell is on the Cavs, for now. However, he could end being the next All-Star traded in the ever-changing NBA. Here are five reasons why he could be a fit on the Knicks.

No. 5 - Mitchell fits with Jalen Brunson

Mitchell is a versatile guard. He could fit well next to Brunson. Both players have the ability to playmake and handle the ball. Brunson could play a similar style to how Darius Garland plays alongside Mitchell in Cleveland.

Staggering the two players' time could also be productive during games. It would allow the Knicks to always have an All-Star caliber guard and ballhandler on the floor.

No. 4 - Mitchell could be a splashy acquisition

The Knicks have struck out on many free agents. They were supposed to sign Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. They instead went across town to Brooklyn. Knicks fans have been constantly denied a superstar.

Donovan Mitchell could finally be the big acquisition they seek. He would immediately be the biggest star on the team. He could become an even bigger one in the league’s biggest market.

No. 3 - Mitchell is not afraid of heavy minutes

Everyone knows Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau loves to plays his stars heavy minutes. He tries to keep his best players on the floor with a short rotation.

Donovan Mitchell should not have an issue. He has averaged at least 33 minutes per game in every season of his NBA career. Mitchell set a career high with 35.8 minutes per game last season with the Cavs.

No. 2 - Mitchell’s contract

Donovan Mitchell is on a friendly deal. He still has three years left on his current contract. The last year is a player option.

Mitchell is set to make $32.6 million this season and $34.8 million next season. Those numbers would be easy to match in a trade deal. They are not astronomically high for his level of talent. It would allow the Knicks to keep pieces around him before they had to offer an extension.

No. 1 - Mitchell is a top-level scorer.

Donovan Mitchell would be good on any team. He is a top-tier scorer in the league. He would likely translate his success and efficiency from Cleveland to New York.

He would become the best player on the team, so it makes sense for the Knicks. They could use his 28.3 points, which is what he averaged in his career-high season last year.