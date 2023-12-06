5 reasons why Golden State Warriors could part ways with Steve Kerr after 2023-24 NBA season

Steve Kerr is currently in the last year of his contract with the Golden State Warriors. He boasts a remarkable NBA career, with five championships as a player and four as a coach. Still, he faces an uncertain future as the team grapples with challenges and the once-dominant big three of Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson seem to be faltering.

There's speculation about whether the Golden State Warriors, with a 9-11 record, might consider parting ways with Kerr in a bid to usher in a new era and redefine the team's identity.

This season, Kerr's decisions have perplexed Warriors fans, and some are calling for his ouster to usher in a new era for the team, despite their team winning the championship in 2022.

A fan on X (formerly Twitter) with the handle @wiggs_szn has even compiled a list of concerning signs in Kerr's coaching during this season, suggesting that these issues could potentially result in his dismissal.

Steve Kerr’s questionable decisions could lead to the Golden State Warriors parting ways with him

1. Inconsistent Rotations

During the Golden State Warriors' glory years, Steve Kerr's questionable rotations were often overlooked due to the team's loaded roster, but in recent times, these issues have become more apparent, the fan said.

This inconsistency includes benching players who have been performing well for older, underperforming players.

2. Three-guard lineups

Fans are concerned about Kerr's unreliability in building efficient lineups. They've complained about Kerr's three-guard lines, despite the Golden State Warriors' obvious lack of size, which causes them to be outrebounded and dominant in the paint.

3. Lack of assertiveness with players

Fans argue that Kerr's hesitancy to confront or bench key players when required is rooted in a fear of jeopardizing their trust. This could result in debatable choices, like refraining from benching underperforming players such as Klay Thompson and allowing players to inflate their egos.

They assert that making challenging decisions in the team's best interest is a vital element of successful coaching.

4. Failure to utilize young talent

The reluctance to give ample playing time to young, promising players despite their readiness and consistent performances could be a sign of Kerr's inability to evolve with the team.

Fans have expressed concerns about Kerr's failure to develop younger talent. They have Moses Moody, Jonathan Kuminga, Brandin Podziemski and Trayce Jackson-Davis leading their youth charge, but fans contend they are underutilized and even misused.

5. Need for new energy

Given the Warriors' long history, some fans believe it is time to bring in a new coach to give the squad a new perspective.

With Curry, Green, and Thompson becoming older, they believe in a new perspective and embrace emerging young talent to ensure the team's continued competitiveness.