5 reasons why the Golden State Warriors will not draft James Wiseman l NBA Draft 2020 

The Golden State Warriors have been awarded the second pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. This pick could be huge for the team, with many sources predicting a multitude of decisions that could be taken.

Among these predicted decisions is the Golden State Warriors drafting James Wiseman, who is a 7'1" center among the top 3 prospects in this year's NBA Draft.

With the Golden State Warriors requiring a starting-caliber center to complete their roster, fans of the team have drooled over the prospect of the 19-year-old playing in San Francisco.

But if you are one of these fans, we are here to burst your bubble. Here are 5 reasons why the Golden State Warriors will not draft James Wiseman.

#1 James Wiseman is an unknown prospect

James Wiseman only played 12 games in for the Memphis Tigers

Wiseman played 12 games in college before the NCAA declared him ineligible. Over the course of these games, he averaged 19.7 points and 10.7 rebounds.

While the numbers are more than just impressive, they come from a very small sample size. Apart from the few games he played for the Memphis Tigers, there exists no footage of James Wiseman playing in a competitive game this past year.

The incredible amount of mystery surrounding the prospect's strengths and weaknesses will be a big reason behind the Golden State Warriors choosing not to draft him.

#2 The Golden State Warriors' system might not fit Wiseman

James Wiseman's playstyle would not fit the Golden State Warriors' system

James Wiseman simply does not have the playstyle that would fit within the Warriors' system.

While the Golden State Warriors will look for rim protectors, they will also want their center to have a reliable jump shot, something Wiseman severely lacks.

Many scouts have speculated James Wiseman to be a more athletic version of Hassan Whiteside. While this isn't a problem by itself, the teenager's skillset would not benefit the Golden State Warriors and might even turn out to be a liability to the team.

With other, more qualified players on the market, the franchise is more likely to trade for a better-suited center, likely one that is already in the NBA.