5 reasons why a healthy Dallas Mavericks with Anthony Davis can make a deep playoff run

The Dallas Mavericks have been heavily criticized since their Feb. 2 blockbuster superstar swap of Luka Doncic for Anthony Davis with the LA Lakers. While Doncic is rounding into form in LA, Davis remains sidelined with a left adductor strain. However, if the Mavericks can stay afloat until his return, they should be in good shape for the postseason.

Dallas (31-28) has gone 5-5 since acquiring Davis, placing it ninth in the crowded Western Conference. With the 11th-placed Phoenix Suns (27-31) fading fast, it shouldn't fall any further than 10th, the conference's final play-in spot.

Assuming the Mavericks enter the play-in/playoffs at or near full strength, several factors could make them dark horses out West.

5 reasons full-strength Anthony Davis-led Dallas Mavericks can make noise in playoffs

#5 Size advantage

Dallas Mavericks center Daniel Gafford and superstar big man Anthony Davis (Image Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images)

At full health, Dallas has one of the NBA's most imposing frontcourts with three starting-caliber big men: Davis, Dereck Lively II and Daniel Gafford. Meanwhile, forward P.J. Washington has proven to be a high-level two-way player.

The Mavericks should be well-equipped to combat the West's premier bigs in the playoffs. That includes Nikola Jokic, Jaren Jackson Jr., Chet Holmgren, and Alperen Sengun.

#4 Top-tier rim protection

Dallas Mavericks center Dereck Lively II (Image Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images)

With Dallas' size comes elite rim protection. The team ranks third in the league in blocks per game (6.0) despite Davis having played just one game. The 10-time All-Star is averaging 2.2 bpg this season, the most of any Mavericks player.

At maximum capacity, the Mavericks should be the NBA's No. 1 shot-blocking squad with ease.

#3 Anthony Davis and Kyrie Irving's 2-man game

Dallas Mavericks stars Kyrie Irving and Anthony Davis (Image Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images)

While Davis and his new co-star Kyrie Irving have only played one game together, they project to be one of the NBA's strongest inside-out one-two punches.

Davis should be an ideal fit alongside the nine-time All-Star as a pick-and-roll partner, including as a lob threat. Meanwhile, Irving has more opportunities to create offense on the perimeter with Doncic out of the fold.

The duo is averaging a combined 50.6 ppg this season, which should be enough to offset the loss of Doncic (26.4 ppg).

#2 Championship experience

Dallas Mavericks star point guard Kyrie Irving and veteran sharpshooter Klay Thompson (Image Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images)

Aside from the experience gained from last year's NBA Finals run, Dallas has extensive championship pedigree. Three members of its starting five — Davis, Irving and veteran sharpshooter Klay Thompson — boast a combined six titles.

The Mavericks know what it takes to succeed in the postseason, which should bode well for their chances in must-win games.

#1 Competitive against West's top teams

Dallas Mavericks forward P.J. Washington (right) (Image Credit: Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images)

Despite ranking ninth in the West, Dallas has held its own against the conference's top four teams. The franchise has gone 6-6 against the OKC Thunder, Memphis Grizzlies, Denver Nuggets and LA Lakers.

Many of those outings came before the Davis trade. Nevertheless, the squad's record suggests it should be firmly in the mix in the crowded West at optimum health.

