5 reasons why Jason Kidd does not deserve his contract

After leading the Dallas Mavericks to a first-round win, Jason Kidd has landed a new contract. News emerged Monday morning that the organization has agreed a multi-year extension with the coach.

Kidd became the coach of the Mavericks in 2022 after a brief stint with the LA Lakers as an assistant. Over the past three years, he posted a regular season record of 140-106 and gone 13-11 in the postseason.

Following their upset over the LA Clippers, the Mavericks are gearing up to face the OKC Thunder in the Western Conference semifinals. With a new deal in place, Jason Kidd might now feel more at ease.

While the Mavs have played well this season, here are some reasons Dallas shouldn't have signed their coach long-term.

Why Jason Kidd doesn't deserve his contract

1) Bailed out by star talent

By far the biggest thing that covers up Jason Kidd's inabilities as a coach is the stars on the roster. Luka Doncic is a generational talent who has dominated since he stepped foot in the NBA. Now, he has a new running mate in Kyrie Irving.

Due to that, the team is able to create offense out of nothing, and Kidd's blemishes often get overlooked. Most of the time when the Mavericks win a big game, it's because of Doncic's brilliance and not Kidd's.

2) The collapse at the end of the 2023 season

One of the biggest reasons why the Mavs shouldn't have extended Kidd is because of what happened at the end of last season. After sitting in a playoff spot for a majoirty of the year, they fell apart down the stretch.

Part of that was done so that they could secure a higher draft pick. Nevertheless, how things played out for Dallas following the Irving trade should have been a massive red flag for the organization.

3) Questionable rotations

Throughout his coaching career, questionable rotations has been a thing often brought up with Jason Kidd. Even as the postseason rolls along now, many have questioned his decision making regarding lineups.

One of the key moves the Mavericks made at the trade deadline was bringing in Daniel Gafford from the Washington Wizards. He instantly proved to be a key piece for Dallas but has recently seen his minutes shrink. In the playoffs, Maxi Kleber is getting more time than the veteran big man.

This is just one of many examples of Kidd making odd decisions with his rotations.

4) Has always struggled on the defensive end of the floor

Even as a player, Jason Kidd was most known for his offense. Throughout his coaching career, that has been more of the same. While Doncic is able to provide a ton of offensive firepower, the team has always struggled on the other end.

This season, Dallas was 18th in defensive rating. That mark was slightly ahead of the Milwaukee Bucks, who were just bounced in the first round. Kidd has never proven that he's capable of elevating a team on that end, which could hinder the Mavs en route becoming a true contender.

5) Doesn't have a promising track record

The final reason why Jason Kidd shouldn't have gotten an extension is his track record. With Doncic entering his prime now, Dallas' window of contention is open. Nevertheless, Kidd has never proven that he could be "the guy" to help coach a team to a championship.

Dating back to his time with the Brooklyn Nets and Bucks, Kidd's teams have always floated around .500. The same goes for the playoffs, where he's 22-26 as a coach.

Armed with one of the top young superstars in the game, the Mavericks need someone at the helm who can get them over the hump. Looking at his resume, Kidd doesn't appear to be that kind of coach.