5 Reasons why Jaylen Brown will show he is the most overpaid player in the NBA

After signing a $300 million Designated Veteran Player Extension, also known as the "Supermax," Jaylen Brown has much to prove.

The Georgia native will head into the new Boston Celtics season with some serious expectations on his shoulders, both from the fanbase and the media.

Throughout his career, Brown has consistently improved his game year in and year out. However, there are still some glaring holes that need plugging.

Otherwise, Brown's new contract extension could quickly begin to look like an overpay, and that could have a knock-on effect on his performance levels.

Here are five reasons why Brown will show he's the most overpaid player in the NBA:

#1. Turnovers

Jaylen Brown has committed almost as many turnovers in his career as he has produced assists. The veteran wing has assisted on 1,054 made buckets in his career but has also presided over 949 turnovers. One of Brown's biggest weaknesses is his ability to read the floor at speed.

With a lack of high-level processing speed, the explosive wing is always at risk of making the wrong decision. If Brown is a consistent turnover threat for the rest of his career, which is entirely possible, it will be hard to justify his lofty salary, especially if it hinders the Boston Celtics' chances of success.

#2. Limited perimeter scoring

In the modern NBA, the best players are three-level threats. This means they can score around the rim, in the mid-range, and from three, and they do it at a consistent clip. Brown struggles from three-point range, especially when shooting off the catch — an important skill to have for a secondary or tertiary player.

Brown is a career 36.5% 3-point shooter but is coming off a season where he converted just 33.5% of his looks from downtown. If the Georgia native continues to struggle from the perimeter, teams will look to load up on his drives and force him into making decisions, which is where things could break down for him.

That's why perimeter scoring is such a big deal for Brown's overall effectiveness.

#3. Defensive slippage

Over the past few seasons, Brown has been slipping on the defensive end. Losing track of his assignments, falling asleep on rotations, and oftentimes struggling to execute a switch-heavy defensive scheme. Brown has all the physical tools to be an elite defender, especially in isolation, but has seldom put them to good use.

Considering how much Brown will be earning when his new contract kicks in, expecting him to be a high-level two-way threat is fair. Yet, if the defensive slippage doesn't begin to trend in a positive way as Brown enters his prime, it will certainly be a let-down given his natural talents.

#4. Brown could become a third option

For all the talk of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown being a "1A and 1B" option for the Celtics, there's a legitimate risk the two-time All-Star could wind up being the third option within the Celtics offense.

Kristaps Porzingis provides multi-level scoring, screening, and rim protection and could find himself becoming the ideal partner for Tatum in two-man actions.

Brown and Tatum have failed to develop a legitimate two-man game in their time together in Boston. The duo are exceptional at playing together but are poor at playing off of each other, with the latter being more conducive to long-term success.

If Poringis establishes himself higher up in the pecking order than Brown, it will be a big blow, considering his "Supermax" status.

#5. A lack of offensive versatility

Offense is about more than just scoring the ball. It's about intelligent off-ball movement via cutting, re-locating, and utilizing off-ball screens.

Brown has developed a habit of remaining stationary when filling a weakside role, which can lead to a stagnant offense around the perimeter. Brown has also failed to incorporate high-level screening actions into his own game.

He will struggle to live up to his new contract if the veteran wing doesn't become a reliable screener, cutter, and floor spacer.

As a "Supermax" player, Brown should always be one of the most impactful players on the floor, which means having a consistent impact, and that hasn't always been the case.