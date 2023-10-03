5 reasons why Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics could be the favorites to win the 2024 NBA title

The Boston Celtics went all in on the 2023-24 NBA season when they acquired star guard Jrue Holiday from Portland earlier this week. In doing so, Boston shifted the balance of the Eastern Conference and potentially the league. The Celtics now enter the year as arguably the 2024 NBA title favorites. However, it still won’t be a cakewalk for them as a couple of other top contenders such as Milwaukee and Phoenix also made blockbuster offseason moves. Meanwhile, the defending champion Denver Nuggets retained most of their 2023 title roster.

Here are a few reasons why the Celtics should be viewed as the new title favorites following the Holiday trade:

5 reasons why the Boston Celtics could take home the 2024 NBA title

#5. Tatum and Brown should be entering their prime

Despite having already led the Boston Celtics to numerous deep playoff runs, stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown still may not have reached their prime yet. Tatum is still only 25 years old and won’t turn 26 until March. Meanwhile, Brown will turn 27 later this month. The late 20s is typically the age range when NBA stars start to enter their prime.

So, after averaging a combined 56.7 points per game last season as Boston’s one-two punch, Tatum and Brown could reach an even higher level in 2024.

#4. Elite defense

The Celtics lost the 2022 Defensive Player of the Year earlier this offseason after trading guard Marcus Smart to Memphis. Boston appeared to weaken its perimeter defense in the three-team deal while strengthening its rim protection with the acquisition of big man Kristaps Porzingis from Washington. However, the Celtics have now added arguably an even better perimeter defender than Smart after acquiring Jrue Holiday from Portland. Meanwhile, the Celtics still kept two-way guard Derrick White and savvy veteran big man Al Horford.

The Celtics enter 2024 with a strong cast of defenders around Tatum and Brown and could have the best defense in the league. This comes after Boston finished second in team defensive rating last season (110.6).

#3. Playoff experience

Playoff experience is always one of the most crucial factors in determining a team’s success, and the Boston Celtics have a vast array of experience. Boston’s core six guys of Tatum, Brown, Holiday, Horford, Porzingis and White have a combined 499 games of playoff experience.

Meanwhile, Holiday adds some much-needed championship experience to the roster after having won the 2021 title with Milwaukee. So, the Celtics should be more than ready to compete come playoff time.

#2. Complete starting five

With their defensive upgrades, the Celtics now have arguably the most complete starting five in the NBA. Boston has elite perimeter defense, playmaking two-star wing scoring options and rim protection. Meanwhile, many of the other top teams in the league are still facing question marks.

Even after acquiring superstar point guard Damian Lillard from Portland, Milwaukee lacks perimeter defense, especially in the backcourt. This will likely put added pressure on superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo defensively.

Meanwhile, Phoenix lacks a true point guard around its Big 3 of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal. Now, there’s still a strong case for Denver having the league’s most complete starting five after winning the 2023 title. However, the Celtics now have as good of a case as any team in the league.

#1. East is shaping up to be a two-team race

Another thing working in the Boston Celtics’ favor is that the Eastern Conference now appears to be a two-team race between them and Milwaukee. Philadelphia seems to be on the verge of a collapse due to the prolonged James Harden trade request saga.

Meanwhile, Miami lost key guards Max Strus and Gabe Vincent in free agency and didn't do much to improve its roster. Plus, outside of these teams, there doesn’t appear to be another true contender out East.

The Western Conference, on the other hand, is stacked with potential contenders with Phoenix, Denver, LA Lakers, Clippers, Golden State, etc. that could wear each other out come playoff time.

Boston will likely coast to the East finals. So, if they can knock off the Bucks, the Celtics should be in prime position to win their first title since 2008.

