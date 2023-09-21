5 reasons why Joel Embiid could repeat as the NBA MVP in 2024

Joel Embiid's stellar efforts were finally rewarded after he was named the NBA MVP of the 2023-24 season. After finishing behind Nikola Jokic for two straight seasons prior, the Philadelphia 76ers big man broke out, and while the team didn't have a deeper run in the postseason, Embiid's brilliant run didn't go unnoticed.

Following his maiden MVP win this past season, Embiid is the frontrunner to win the title once again and if he indeed manages the feat, he will join Jokic and Giannis Antetokounmpo as the third player in the league to win two consecutive MVP titles.

Ahead of the new season, here are five reasons why Joel Embiid could repeat as the MVP next season:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

5 reasons why Joel Embiid could win MVP in 2024

#5. Joel Embiid's performance doesn't hinge on how the rest of the team fares

The Philadelphia 76ers lost in the Eastern Conference semis five times in the last six seasons, and Embiid has led from the front as the team's win-share generator, with former Sixer Ben Simmons taking the spot twice.

While the rest of the team has its share of injuries and inconsistencies, the Cameroonian center has maintained a high production rate primarily due to his role as the team's primary weapon on offense and defense.

#4. Consistency has been Embiid's strongest suite

Here's a quick look at how Embiid has fared in the last three seasons:

Season Points Rebounds Assists Blocks Steals 2022-23 33.1 10.2 4.2 1.7 1.0 2021-22 30.6 11.7 4.2 1.5 1.1 2020-21 28.5 10.6 2.8 1.4 1.0

After the 2020-21 season, where the Sixers lost in the semis, Embiid has raised his game in the last two editions averaging over 30+ points per game and 10+ rebounds.

This speaks volumes about his consistency and dominance in his strongest parts of the game. This consistent run that he has capitalized on adds to why he has every chance to win MVP again.

#3. The narrative

The Nikola Jokic vs. Joel Embiid debate started doing the rounds even before the regular season hit the halfway mark, and how the media evaluates a player's season very well determines whether he can win MVP or not.

Quite simply, the 29-year-old has to hope that the media will continue to root for him after his stupendous run last season. By the looks of it, the reigning MVP has already been pegged for an encore in recent times, and should that be the case when the next season gets underway, Embiid's job is half done already.

#2. Focus on winning over team trouble

The James Harden trade saga has been a constant headline generator over the last few weeks, and safe to say, that will have dampened the spirits in the locker room.

But for Joel Embiid, this is a chance to rise above the storm and keep his teammates motivated irrespective of how the team has been in the spotlight for the wrong reasons. Whether Harden willingly suits up to play alongside Embiid or not, the latter will be keen to get the team to win a championship.

#1. He has the necessary qualities to be MVP

To be MVP is more than just stacking up numbers on the floor. Joel Embiid has the all necessary qualities — leading from the front, backing up the talk with strong performances, consistency and the ability to carry the team when they need him the most.

That he's part of the Sixers and gunning to go the distance with the side despite falling short of their goal in the last five seasons shows his relentless approach and that shows he's MVP material through and through.