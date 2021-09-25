5 reasons why Kevin Durant won't be able to dethrone LeBron James as the face of the NBA even in the near future

Kevin Durant has repeatedly been considered by many as the next face of the NBA, suggesting he would be dethroning LeBron James. While this thought process can be said to be valid, KD won't be able to dethrone James and here are five reasons why.

Five reasons why Kevin Durant won't be dethroning LeBron James as the face of the NBA

#5 Possibly past his prime

Kevin Durant #35 of the Golden State Warriors is assisted off the court after sustaining an injury in the first half against the Toronto Raptors during Game Five of the 2019 NBA Finals at Scotiabank Arena on June 10, 2019 in Toronto, Canada.

It can be argued that Durant's prime is slowly winding down as age is no longer on his side and his fitness is questionable. Durant is not as fit as James was when he was his age, KD has been considered to be an injury-prone player in some circles. Durant has had to sit out in games quite a good number of times, even before his Achilles injury of 2019. He was only featured in 27 games in the 2014-15 NBA season due to injuries relating to his ankle, foot and toes.

James has been able to stay fit, relevant and at the top of his career by investing in his body. The 17-time NBA All-Star player is among a short list of athletes who spend the most amount money on their body fitness. James, who in the 2019-20 season (age 35) led his team to the NBA Finals and won his fourth championship ring, put up an MVP performance, averaging 27.6 points, 10.8 rebounds and 8.6 assists per game. His lowest number of games played in a regular-season is 55 and that was solely due to a groin injury he sustained in 2018.

#4 No leadership presence

LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers leads his teammates in the huddle prior to Game One of the NBA Eastern Conference semifinals against the Toronto Raptors at Quicken Loans Arena on May 1, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Without any form of bias owing to LeBron James' time with my favorite team - the Miami Heat. King James has led every team he has played for. Starting from his time with the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2005-06 season, James has always been the face of every franchise he has been a part of. He is currently the leader of the L.A. Lakers, and he led them to their NBA championship title in his debut season.

Durant's leadership has been in doubt even though he was a key player for the Oklahoma City Thunder, Russell Westbrook was the team's leader. He went on to join the Steph Curry-led Golden State Warriors and thereafter to the Brooklyn Nets, led by James Harden.

