Kevin Durant has teamed up with Bradley Beal and Devin Booker in the search for his first NBA championship since leaving the Golden State Warriors.

Since leaving the Bay Area, Durant has been part of a superteam with the Brooklyn Nets and now with the Phoenix Suns, yet he has failed to replicate the success he tasted with Golden State.

Nevertheless, Durant is one of the best players in NBA history. A multi-faceted scorer with elite defensive upside and an ability to dominate a game in an effortless fashion.

Now, Durant has two high-level three-level scorers on his team, both of whom are exceptional facilitators on off-the-dribble shot creators. There is a genuine championship potential for the Suns in the upcoming season.

Yet, we also said that about the Brooklyn Nets during Durant's time there and that escapade came to nothing. Here are five reasons why Kevin Durant may never win another championship:

5 reasons why Kevin Durant may never win a title again

Kevin Durant, Nikola Jokic: Denver Nuggets v Phoenix Suns - Game Six

#1. The Western Conference is stacked

Kevin Durant is back in the Western Conference following his move to the Phoenix Suns. The West continues to be a stacked competition, with superstars such as LeBron James, Steph Curry, Luka Doncic and Nikola Jokic all residing in the conference.

Each superstar has an elite supporting cast, meaning at least five teams in the West are seen as genuine contenders.

The Suns may have some of the best offensive firepower in the NBA, but their defense is yet to be tested, and that could prove to be their downfall.

#2. Durant's window is closing

Durant may be one of the best players in the NBA, but how long can he stay at his current level? The superstar forward is days away from turning 35, at the time of writing, and is coming into the final phase of his career.

Every season he misses out on a ring is another year closer to retirement. Durant simply doesn't have time on his side anymore.

#3. Durant has an injury history

Since suffering an Achilles injury in 2019, Durant has struggled to remain healthy. During his tenure with the Brooklyn Nets, the superstar didn't crack the 60-game mark. Last season, Durant played a total of 47 regular-season games.

The playoffs might be where championships are won, but the regular season is where they're earned. Players need to build an on-court chemistry. They need to develop an understanding with their teammates. As such, Durant's inability to stay on the court could hinder his chances at further success.

#4. Super teams don't always work out

On paper, the Phoenix Suns should steamroller their way to the NBA Finals. However, as we've seen throughout the years, a star-studded superteam doesn't always work out. Coaches have to find the right balance. There are only so many touches to go around, and egos eventually come into the equation.

Booker, Beal and Durant all require the ball in their hands to be at their most effective. There's a good chance the Suns struggle to find cohesion. As such, the Suns aren't guaranteed to contend despite the stars on their roster and their monster payroll.

#5. There are threats in the East

Even if Kevin Durant and the Suns navigate their way to the NBA Finals, they're not guaranteed a championship. The Western Conference has some legitimate contenders who won't simply roll over and accept defeat.

The Boston Celtics, Philadelphia 76ers, and Milwaukee Bucks all boast a Top 10 player in the league, and all of them have significant depth, especially on the defensive side of the ball.

Durant and the Suns will face a gauntlet if they want to win a championship, and given the top-heavy roster construction and Durant's advancing years, that could be a recipe for disaster.