5 reasons why Kyrie Irving could be traded after 2024 NBA season

Kyrie Irving is still one of the top guards in the National Basketball Association and can help any team that wants him.

However, he has had issues with staying with one team for long periods of time of late, and there is no guarantee yet that it will stop anytime soon.

Here are 5 possible reasons why Irving could be traded after the 2024 NBA season:

5 reason why Kyrie Irving may be on the move again at the end of the latest NBA season

#1. Things do not pan out as expected with Dallas

Dallas acquired Kyrie Irving mid-way into last season from the Brooklyn Nets and teamed up with resident superstar Luka Docic.

The 2016 NBA champion did well in 20 games he played for the Mavericks, averaging 27 points, six assists, five rebounds and 1.3 steals. The team, however, sputtered late in the regular season and missed out on a playoff spot.

For the 2023-24 NBA season, all eyes will be on how Doncic and Irving will perform together with more time to prepare. And if in the end the Mavericks still fall short of expectations, it is highly likely that Irving may be shipped out.

This is even if he recently signed a $126-million contract extension to stay in Dallas for three years.

#2. Other teams want him

For all the issues that follow Kyrie Irving, there is no denying that he can play ball with the best in the game. And for that, he remains a hot commodity around the league.

It is not going to be a stretch that throughout the upcoming season, other teams will inquire about him. And if the Mavs and Irving come across a deal that would better work for all the parties involved, they may actually give the go-ahead for it, even before the season ends.

#3. A chance to win more NBA titles

At this stage of his career, winning more NBA titles remains a strong motivation for Irving.

Playing alongside a generational player like Doncic is a step in the right direction for that. It still remains to be seen, however, if the Mavericks can assemble a squad around the two of them to go all the way.

If Irving is convinced that Dallas will not bring him to another title, he might reconsider his stay there and ask to be traded to another team that could help him be reunited with the Larry O’Brien trophy.

#4. Playing with another superstar that he can go along with

Throughout his NBA career, Irving has been fortunate enough to play alongside some of the top stars in the league. But admittedly, it did not always end rosy.

At Cleveland, he was with LeBron James, which resulted in giving the team its first-ever NBA title in 2016. No sooner after, he wanted to be his own man and went to Boston, where he played with rising stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown for two years.

His stay with the Celtics was promising but still ended in playoff disappointments.

Then with Brooklyn, he had Kevin Durant and James Harden but they, too, had a bumpy ride and fell short of their NBA title push.

Now with Doncic, it has yet to be seamless but they are working on it. If things do not work for the two of them, Irving may want out and ride along with another superstar.

#5. New off-court issue comes up

Kyrie Irving is his own man and does not shy from speaking his mind. But sometimes it ruffles feathers, including those of the organization he plays for.

In all stops in Cleveland, Boston and Brooklyn he had his off-court issues and battles which led him to move out.

With Dallas right now, it all seems calm. But there is no guarantee that something will not come up in the future that could rock the relationship and lead to a swift parting of ways.