Five reasons why the LA Lakers will eliminate the Phoenix Suns in seven games | 2021 NBA Playoffs

The LA Lakers have fallen behind in the 2021 NBA playoffs first round, losing the series 3-2 to the Phoenix Suns. Although the defending champions have not played at the level expected of them, they cannot be ruled out just yet.

The LA Lakers fell behind after an abysmal outing in Game 5 of the tie. They fell behind by 30 points in the first half and could not concoct a run to get back in the game.

Five reasons why the LA Lakers will triumph over the Phoenix Suns in seven games

Even as the Phoenix Suns are ahead in the series, Game 6 will be a decider as the LA Lakers have home advantage and will be looking to get back in the tie. For the Suns, it will be a chance to close out the series and stop the Lakers from forcing a dreaded Game 7.

Without further ado, here is why we think the LA Lakers still have a chance of making it to the next round.

#5 Improvement from the LA Lakers role players

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope #1 of the LA Lakers

It has been a horrendous display from the LA Lakers' role players so far in the first round, who have continually struggled to shoot the ball. Although Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has pulled his weight in defense, he has been unreliable from beyond the arc.

KCP was one of the better shooters in the Orlando bubble but has not found his shooting range in the 2021 playoffs for the LA Lakers. In all five games against the Phoenix Suns, he has knocked down only one three-point out of 13 attempts.

Apologies to Damian Lillard and his 55 points for #Blazers, but stat of the night goes to #Lakers: From Dennis Schroder, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Jared Dudley, Alfonzo McKinnie and Ben McLemore they got a combined ZERO points in 72 minutes. — Chris Sheridan (@sheridanhoops) June 2, 2021

Even if LeBron James activates god mode, his solo effort will not be enough to guarantee a victory. A vivid example is in the case of Damian Lillard, who registered 55 points for the Portland Trail Blazers. Unfortunately for him, the Blazers still fell to the Denver Nuggets after double overtime in Game 5 of their first-round bout.

#4 Little playoff experience for the Phoenix Suns

Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns

The acquisition of Chris Paul and Jae Crowder is what brought playoff experience to the relatively young Phoenix Suns roster. Although Devin Booker and DeAndre Ayton have handled the playoff scene well so far, they lack experience of playing in the playoffs.

It will do the Phoenix Suns some good to close out the series in Game 6. Otherwise, it will be a gruesome Game 7 against the more experienced LA Lakers team.

#3 The possible return of Anthony Davis

Anthony Davis #3 of the LA Lakers grabs his thigh after falling during the first half of Game Four

The medical team has reported that Anthony Davis might be out for seven to 10 days following the groin injury he sustained in Game 4. Although the situation is still being accessed, the forward might play through the injury in Game 7. But that will only be possible if the LA Lakers win Game 6 at Staples Center.

Davis was the Phoenix Suns' biggest problem in Games 2 and 3 as they had no answer to the questions he asked of their defense. If he returns, the Phoenix Suns might not stand a chance in a Game 7.

#2 Chis Paul's aggravated shoulder injury

Chris Paul #3 of the Phoenix Suns holds his shoulder in the paint

Chris Paul went down grabbing his right shoulder midway through the third quarter of Game 5 after attempting to box out Wesley Matthews. His impact was not felt in Games 2 and 3 as he was nursing the injury and could not find his shooting range.

Chris Paul injury update: Suns optimistic All-Star will be OK after aggravating shoulder in Game 5 vs. Lakershttps://t.co/5v39uGnD9t pic.twitter.com/jdSTLQ0Zsl — CBS Sports NBA (@CBSSportsNBA) June 2, 2021

The Phoenix Suns were up by thirty heading into the third quarter, so it is unclear why Monty Williams did not rest the veteran guard. However, it remains to be seen whether Paul will be available for Game 6. His availibility is crucial for the Suns, who will be looking to end the series as quickly as possible.

We have seen a glimpse of what it's like without Paul on the court for the Phoenix Suns. With the LA Lakers looking for a comeback, an unhealthy Paul might be the opening the Lakers could exploit.

#1 LeBron James' playoff experience

LeBron James #23 of the LA Lakers

In his 14 playoff appearances, LeBron James has never lost in the first round. That alone should be a cause for worry for the Phoenix Suns. Although depleted, LeBron is capable of taking over this series to ensure he maintains his perfect first-round NBA playoffs record.

LeBron is also known to pull off incredible comebacks when push comes to shove. In 2016, he led the Cleveland Cavaliers to a championship from a 3-1 deficit in the series against the Golden State Warriors. Rest assured, he will go deep into his arsenal for Game 6, and it will be more of the same if there is a Game 7.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar