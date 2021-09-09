5 reasons why Luka Doncic can be an MVP candidate in the 2021-22 season

The NBA recognizes the best player from the entire season through the MVP award and Luka Doncic could be in that conversation for the upcoming season. The Slovenian has already proved himself to be an elite athlete and might be rewarded sooner rather than later for his brilliance.

The power to decide is in the hands of a panel of sportswriters and broadcasters, which means personal preference will be a factor. Regardless, a player's work on the floor speaks volumes, which is why Luka Doncic could easily be in the MVP conversation in the coming year.

Although it is way too early to say for certain who will be the 2021-22 MVP, betting men already have their money on Doncic. He opened as the MVP favorite for the 2021-22 season on several sports betting sites.

Luka Doncic (+400) and Joel Embiid (+700) are the current betting favorites to win the 2021-22 NBA MVP award. See all 45 players who you can place a bet on: https://t.co/IT5bmpgKfI — Alex Kennedy (@AlexKennedyNBA) July 14, 2021

Nikola Jokic, the Denver Nuggets' big man, is the reigning champion and will be looking for a repeat. Undoubtedly, he was a deserving winner, but Doncic's takeover is on the horizon and could be complete when the 2021-22 season draws to a close.

As we await the start of the new season, here are five reasons why Luka Doncic could be at the forefront in the running for the award.

#1 Consistency

Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks dribbles away from Kawhi Leonard #2.

Many players in the NBA have had one explosive season and gone quiet in subsequent years. However, Luka Doncic has successfully operated at the highest level year-in-year-out, which makes his efforts all the more impressive.

Although he has spent just three years with the Dallas Mavericks, he is currently the team's best hope of becoming a championship contender. Doncic's growth through the years has been glaring and is worthy of recognition. Another great season will cement his position as an elite guard and will most certainly make him a prime MVP candidate.

#2 Versatility

Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks grabs a rebound.

Winning the MVP award goes beyond putting points on the scoreboard. Jokic's win last season is a clear example of the kind of player that is rewarded.

That said, Luka Doncic's 27.7 points, 8.6 assists and eight rebounds per game in the 2020-21 season was enough to see him finish sixth in MVP voting. Although he was the early favorite at the start of the season, he ultimately wasn't a finalist because of the slow start he had to the season.

Mavs’ @luka7doncic finished 6th in MVP voting. The order of my votes: 1. Jokic, 2. Embiid, 3. Curry, 4. Doncic, 5. Giannis. pic.twitter.com/tXXh1CNkCt — Brad Townsend (@townbrad) June 8, 2021

Doncic's numbers will definitely improve in the new season, which will make him the favorite to win the 2022 award. If he continues to score and generally make the entire team play better, he has a good shot at securing the votes needed to become the MVP.

