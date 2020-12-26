Luka Doncic: The next big thing

Luka Doncic has been drawing a lot of attention in the NBA as he starts his third NBA season. In 2019-20, we saw him break a lot of records, putting his name up alongside the legends of the game. Doing that was no easy feat. Luka Doncic has already been compared to LeBron James and James Harden for certain elements in his game. He has LeBron's court vision, finding players in open pockets to make his teammates look better. And he has Harden's dribbling ability, shaking any and every defender with ease. If we go a step further, he can also be compared to Steph Curry for his quick release and 3-point shooting percentage.

Luka Doncic is an athlete who plays fast but thinks methodically, and that works in his favor, giving him an edge as he can change his movement based on the defender's reaction. While this element of LeBron's game has evolved through the years, Doncic came into the league already possessing this unique ability.

Just 21, Luka Doncic has staked his claim of being the youngest to add his name to a long list of statistical feats. For example, nobody else in NBA history has ever had a 40-plus-point playoff triple-double to include drilling a winning buzzer-beater, as Luka Doncic did to even the series between his underdog Dallas Mavericks and the LA Clippers.

Here are 5 reasons why Luka Doncic will be the face of the NBA over the next decade.

No. 5 - No young player in history compares to Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic in his second year has put up better numbers than the likes of LeBron James, Larry Bird, Michael Jordan and Magic Johnson. Except for being one rebound short of Larry Bird, his averages are better than all of their numbers from their second years. In his sophomore season, he also surpassed Magic Johnson to become the youngest player with most triple-doubles (17) in a season.

NBA Triple Double leaders by season



2015: Russell Westbrook (11)



2016: Russell Westbrook (18)



2017: Russell Westbrook (42)



2018: Russell Westbrook (25)



2019: Russell Westbrook (34)



2020: Luka Doncic (17) pic.twitter.com/qMdr6isTDH — Top Ball Coverage (@TopBallCoverage) December 21, 2020