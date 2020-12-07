Versatility

Luka Dončić has proven day after day that he can score from anywhere on the court. When given space, he will punish you with long range shots. When Luka is met with defensive pressure, he can play gritty, physical basketball. Dallas Mavericks fans have become enamored with Luka's play style and intensity. The versatility in his game is comparable to stars like Lebron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Consistency

Luka Dončić has shown an incredible ability to consistently adapt and produce at the highest level. As a highly-touted prospect entering the league, defenses were put on high alert of Luka's scoring ability from the beginning. Even with some of the league's best defenders covering him, Luka has proven to be a consistent scorer and playmaker.

Luka Doncic vs LeBron James after 2 seasons 👀



Luka LeBron

24.7 PPG 24.1

7.3 APG 6.6

8.5 RPG 6.4

44.5 FG% 44.6

32.1 3P% 32.6

1 All-Star 1

1 All-NBA 1

1 Playoff App 0 pic.twitter.com/gUXAqRBUjU — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) December 2, 2020

Shooting Ability

Luka can shoot with the best in the business. He can finish with both hands around the rim, finesse floaters over 7-footers, and bury long range threes with a hand in his face. As a lifetime 45% shooter, Luka warrants double-teams from many defenses, and still finds a way to average nearly 25 points per game.

#OTD one year ago Luka Doncic hit this huge stepback three in LeBron James' face and the Mavs ended a Lakers 10-game winning streak 😮pic.twitter.com/HDfuXtqTye — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) December 1, 2020

Passing

Dončić has emerged in to a high-level playmaker, and as the Mavs continue to build a supporting cast around him, his assisting numbers will continue to improve. A high level of emphasis has been placed around double-doubles and triple-doubles in today's NBA, and Luka is a double-digit point, assist, and rebound threat every night.

Dallas Mavericks v Los Angeles Clippers - Game Five

The Luka Clutch Gene

Luka has shown on multiple occasions to be clutch down the stretch, both in the regular season and playoffs. His most memorable shot, a buzzer-beater to win game 4 of the First round of the Western Conference Playoff, exploded across all social media platforms. Luka's brand has grown from the time he broke in to the league, and his superstar status has been solidified by big performances .