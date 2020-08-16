5 reasons why the Miami Heat will make it past the Indiana Pacers | NBA Playoffs 2020

The NBA Playoffs 2020 begin on Monday and one of the most exciting match-ups in the first round is the Miami Heat taking on the Indiana Pacers.

The rivalry and animosity in this match-up run quite deep. While the Indiana Pacers ended up above the Miami Heat as the fourth seed, they will have to be wary of the Eastern Conference powerhouse led by Jimmy Butler.

We believe that the Miami Heat have what it takes to get to the second round. Here are 5 reasons why the Miami Heat will beat the Indiana Pacers in this series.

#1 Domantas Sabonis' absence will hurt the Indiana Pacers in the NBA Playoffs 2020

Indiana Pacers will be without Sabonis for the NBA Playoffs 2020

The Indiana Pacers have performed admirably this season, primarily due to the breakout of their young star Domantas Sabonis. He has averaged 18.5 points and 12.4 rebounds a game for the Pacers this season, and his excellent performances got him his first All-Star selection this year.

He has been out of action since the restart of the season with a foot injury and is unlikely to return to the NBA bubble this season. Sabonis' absence will be a significant blow to the Indiana Pacers, who often relied on him to make things happen on both ends of the floor.

The Miami Heat will be much better off in the first round of the NBA Playoffs 2020 because the Indiana Pacers are missing their All-Star.

Advertisement

#2 Jimmy Butler's success against T.J. Warren

The animosity between T.J. Warren and Jimmy Butler was on full display in January when both the players got ejected from the game following some shoving and verbal outbursts. Both the players were definitely looking forward to defeating the other on the basketball court once the season resumed.

In case anyone needed a reminder what the G stands for... Gets. Jimmy. Gets. Buckets. pic.twitter.com/PaMPR2hYvs — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) August 11, 2020

Well, Jimmy Butler won that battle handily. T.J Warren was only able to put up 12 points on a dismal 35.7% shooting, while Butler cruised to a team high 19 points and also grabbed 11 rebounds.

Butler seemed to be in T.J. Warren's head and we can fully expect to him keep the mind games going in the upcoming NBA Playoffs .

Also Read: Miami Heat vs Indiana Pacers Prediction & Match Preview - August 18th, 2020 | Game 1

#3 The Miami Heat dominated the regular season series

The Miami Heat beat the Indiana Pacers thrice this season, while they lost just one game. They are clearly a bad match-up for the Indiana Pacers. While the games before the pandemic struck featured Sabonis, the Pacers will not have his services in the playoffs.

#INDvsMIA Final: HEAT 114 - Pacers 92



🔥 Butler 19 Pts, 11 Rebs, 5 Asts & 4 Stls

🔥 DJJ 18 Pts & 5 Rebs

🔥 Herro 17 Pts, 5 Rebs & 2 Asts

🔥 Bam 10 Pts, 9 Rebs, 4 Asts & 3 Blks

🔥 Crowder 14 Pts, 8 Rebs & 4 Asts

🔥 Robinson 14 Pts & 5 Rebs

🔥 Dragic 11 Pts, 6 Rebs & 9 Asts pic.twitter.com/Qit2qQPXfa — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) August 11, 2020

The Miami Heat played their full roster in their first game in the bubble against the Indiana Pacers and blew them out 114-92. The Pacers beat the Heat in the final seeding game, but both sides had their star players resting for the playoffs. The combination of outside shooting and Bam Adebayo in the interior has made the Miami Heat lethal against the Indiana Pacers.

#4 The Miami Heat have outside shooting

Tyler Herro will be key for the Heat in the NBA Playoffs 2020

With Duncan Robinson and Tyler Herro shooting three-pointers fearlessly, the Miami Heat have a very capable backcourt. These two young stars have the ability to take the game away from any opponent at any stage in the game when they catch fire.

Duncan Robinson has been shooting three-pointers at an impressive 44.7% rate while Tyler Herro has made many clutch three-pointers this season for the Miami Heat. The Indiana Pacers will have a tough time guarding the perimeter in the NBA Playoffs 2020, with these two shooters on the floor.

#5 The Miami Heat have a deep bench filled with veterans

Andre Iguodala's leadership will hold the Heat in good stead in the NBA Playoffs 2020

The Miami Heat bench has young talents such as Tyler Herro who can shoot lights out, but also some seasoned veterans such as Andre Iguodala, Jae Crowder and Goran Dragic.

These skilled role players will be able to step in when the starters are not having a great game and this will set them far apart from the Indiana Pacers, who do not have the luxury of a championship calibre bench. Their overdependence on their starters is likely to wear them down as the NBA Playoffs 2020 progress.

Also Read: 5 reasons why the Philadelphia 76ers stand no chance of getting past the Boston Celtics | NBA Playoffs 2020