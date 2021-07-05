5 reasons the Milwaukee Bucks can overcome the Phoenix Suns in the 2021 NBA Finals

The NBA Finals have finally arrived, with the Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns facing off in game one on Tuesday night. Leaving both LA franchises in their wake, the Suns came out of a stacked Western Conference and will be hoping to secure their first championship title. Meanwhile, the Bucks will be looking to end a 50-year drought without a chip with a side that has been building to this moment for a number of years.

On their way to the Finals, the Milwaukee Bucks had to overcome an onslaught from Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets. They then saw off Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks without the injured Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Greek is currently listed as day-to-day, though we can assume he will want to be on the court as soon as possible.

In this article, we will list five reasons why the Bucks can win against the Phoenix Suns. We have done so while including Antetokounmpo's involvement either from the start or predicting that he will play a major part in the series.

How the Milwaukee Bucks can overcome the Phoenix Suns in the NBA Finals

#1 Defensive toughness

Jrue Holiday was voted into the NBA's All-Defensive Team of the Year

There was little to be said about the Milwaukee Bucks' defense during the regular season. For a team that had an efficiency of just over a hundred last year and added P.J. Tucker and Jrue Holiday, finishing tenth this campaign was simply not good enough. Perhaps teams worked out how to combat the Bucks' defensive unit as Mike Budenholzer's side ended up having allowed the most three-point efforts and the 22nd-most points.

In the NBA playoffs, though, it has been a different story. The defensive toughness Bucks fans have become accustomed to over the last couple of years has returned. All five of their starters have a defensive rating below 105 with the only Phoenix Suns player able to do so being Chris Paul.

Furthermore, seven of the top ten players for defensive win share are from the Milwaukee Bucks, including all five starters and Pat Connaughton.

#2 Playoff experience

Khris Middleton saw the Milwaukee Bucks through to the NBA Finals

There was always some doubt over the Phoenix Suns ability to have a deep run in the playoffs considering their lack of postseason experience beyond Chris Paul and Jae Crowder. While they have proven their critics wrong, the Milwaukee Bucks undoubtedly have more experience on the floor playing in the spotlight.

The Milwaukee Bucks have failed to live up to expectations in recent years. The star-studded team, led by Giannis Antetokounmpo, who has twice topped the Eastern Conference in the regular season, had not made the NBA Finals. Furthermore, they were knocked out by the Miami Heat last year after a devastating 4-1 semi-final series.

With all of that adversity came experience, though, and a determination to flip the script. Antetokounmpo was not swayed by trade rumors prior to the season's beginning, and the organization brought in P.J. Tucker, a rugged defender who knows his role on the team as a leader.

