5 Reasons why Milwaukee Bucks will sweep the Miami Heat | 2021 NBA Playoffs 

The Milwaukee Bucks have taken a 2-0 lead over the Miami Heat in their 2021 NBA Playoffs first-round series. While Game 1 was a close encounter that went into overtime and led several viewers to believe it could be a closely contested series, Game 2 has changed that perception for many.

The Milwaukee Bucks tormented the Miami Heat from the get-go in Monday night's matchup and barely gave their opponents a chance to come back into the game. Mike Budonholzer's men started with a 12-2 run and buried a record 10 threes in the first quarter, taking a 46-20 lead.

The 10 first-quarter threes tied the NBA Playoff record for most threes in a quarter!! pic.twitter.com/8vEWbJoz8T — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) May 25, 2021

From there on, the Milwaukee Bucks kept the pressure on the Miami Heat on both ends of the floor. They outperformed Eric Spoelstra's men in almost every stat category, the only blot being their four extra turnovers. Milwaukee didn't mind that at all, as the Bucks eventually won the tie comfortably 132-98.

Fans, analysts and almost everyone who witnessed the Milwaukee Bucks at their best on Monday night now believe the Miami Heat now have no chance of making a comeback in the series and are likely to be whitewashed 4-0.

On that note, we list down five reasons why the possibility of a series sweep now seems extremely realistic.

2021 NBA Playoffs: Why the Miami Heat will struggle to avoid being swept by the Milwaukee Bucks in Round 1

5) Miami Heat's underwhelming defense

The Miami Heat's strong defensive setup was something Bam Adebayo and co. were heavily going to rely on during this series. During the regular season, the Heat were the third-best team in restricting field-goals made by their opponents and allowed just 41.3 points per game inside the paint.

But the Milwaukee Bucks seem unfazed and have managed to score efficiently in both departments against the Heat. The Bucks scored 56 points in the paint in Game 1 and 46 of Game 2, converting one of the Heat's biggest strengths into a possible weakness moving forward.

The Bucks looked unguardable on the perimeter in Game 2 and have used their ability to space the floor brilliantly, which has also helped them attack the paint more. Giannis and co. found their rhythm in Game 2, and considering the plethora of shooters the Milwaukee Bucks boast, the Heat could find it difficult to limit them.

4) Milwaukee Bucks' superior squad depth

Milwaukee Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks made sure they did not repeat the same mistakes that led to the failures in their previous postseason campaigns. One of the biggest improvements they needed was to upgrade their bench.

Coach Budenholzer's side seem to have done just that. They added numerous shooters and solid defenders to their ranks, who eased the burden off their star players. Some honorable mentions include PJ Tucker, Bryn Forbes and Bobby Portis, who have all displayed their qualities in style so far in the playoffs.

Their production and impact off the bench is much better than that of the Miami Heat's second unit, which has given the Milwaukee Bucks the edge during the crucial moments of the two games played so far.

3) Giannis Antetokounmpo is on a mission

Giannis Antetokounmpo was under the scanner ahead of the postseason, with questions being raised over his ability to lead the Milwaukee Bucks in the playoffs. With two dominant performances on the trot, he seems to have answered his critics in style.

He has become more mature as a player and has gained composure while continuing to play at a high intensity. Over the past two games, Giannis has averaged 28.5 points, 15.5 rebounds, 5.5 assists and three steals per contest. He has been shooting the ball well from the field, knocking down 44% of his shot attempts.

Giannis Antetokounmpo recorded his 5th career playoff game with 30 points, 10 rebounds and five assists in 35 minutes or less. The only other player with more than one such game all-time is LeBron James (2 games) h/t @EliasSports pic.twitter.com/Ty6rQXLLh2 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) May 25, 2021

He struggled to perform against the Miami Heat in the first two games of the 2020 NBA Playoffs series between the two sides but looks much more comfortable now. This isn't great news for the Miami Heat, who are already finding it difficult to contain the Milwaukee Bucks as a whole on both ends of the floor.

2) Miami Heat's star duo continue to struggle offensively

Bam Adebayo (left) and Jimmy Butler (right) have been underwhelming in the two games of this series so far

Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo have been disappointing so far for the Miami Heat, especially on the offensive end. The former has shot just 8-of-32 from the field across the two games, while Adebayo is 9-of-26. Their free-throw shooting has been underwhelming as well, with Butler averaging 64.3% and Adebayo 70% from the charity stripe.

Butler and Adebayo ended the regular season as the top two scorers for the Heat and were always reliable the team struggled on the offensive end. More often than not, they have helped the team find solutions, but that hasn't been the case against the Milwaukee Bucks in this playoff series.

At the moment, neither Butler nor Adebayo have been able to find a way to resolve their problems on the offensive end. If this continues, it's hard to imagine the Miami Heat being able to win a game in this series against the Milwaukee Bucks.

1) Jrue Holiday's impact

Jrue Holiday has been a major reason why the Milwaukee Bucks have been able to keep Jimmy Butler quiet so far. That has allowed Antetokounmpo and Middleton to focus more on the offensive end. As a result, the Milwaukee Bucks have dominated the Miami Heat in every department of the game.

The team has a +/- of +23 with Holiday on the court. It is the highest tally for any player across the two rosters.

Jrue Holiday is +38 against the Heat so far tonight, safe to say this is a different Bucks team than the one we saw in the Bubble pic.twitter.com/2rOh80dg55 — Tate Frazier (@tatefrazier) May 25, 2021

Jrue Holiday has also made a huge impact for the Milwaukee Bucks with his playmaking. He creates plays for his teammates and is an excellent floor general who makes sure his team functions smoothly on the offense. Holiday tallied 31 points and 18 assists across the two games.

Jrue Holiday is evidently the difference-maker so far, and if the Miami Heat do not find a way to keep him out of the game, they are likely to be swept in this series.

