5 reasons why Milwaukee Bucks won 118-107 against Atlanta Hawks in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals | 2021 NBA Playoffs

The Milwaukee Bucks secured an NBA Finals ticket for the first time since 1974 after registering a 118-107 Game 6 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday.

Nate McMillan slotted Trae Young into the starting lineup even though he hasn't fully recovered from his ankle sprain. However, the 22-year-old was very passive as he failed to impact the game for the Hawks.

The Milwaukee Bucks were careless in possession in the first half despite being the better team. Their two key players, Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday, each had five turnovers.

Cam Reddish did all he could to rally the Atlanta Hawks to a comeback, going 6 of 7 from the three-point range in the second half. However, the Milwaukee Bucks continued to drop three-point bombs.

The Atlanta Hawks deserve the highest praise for how far they have come in the 2021 NBA playoffs. Injuries played a crucial role in the outcome of this series, leaving everyone thinking about what could have been if both teams were fully healthy.

The Bucks advance to their 3rd Finals in Franchise history, their first since 1974.



It was their 12th win this postseason, tying the 1971 team for their most wins in a single postseason in franchise history pic.twitter.com/C5vbEWSnb6 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) July 4, 2021

Here are five reasons why the Milwaukee Bucks won Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

#1 The Milwaukee Bucks heated up in the third quarter

Cam Reddish #22 of the Atlanta Hawks defends Khris Middleton #22 of the Milwaukee Bucks

It was a close game in the first half as the Atlanta Hawks were behind by only 4 points. However, the Milwaukee Bucks came out of the locker room with renewed urgency.

Middleton led the charge for the Bucks, scoring 23 of the team's 44 points with a 16-0 run to start the third quarter.

Holiday followed suit with 11 points to give the Milwaukee Bucks an 18-point lead against the Atlanta Hawks with 12 minutes remaining in the game.

Khris Middleton dropped 23 Points in the 3rd Quarter. 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/O8eShMHKrq — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) July 4, 2021

Although their intensity dropped in the fourth quarter, the Milwaukee Bucks managed to comfortably close out the game.

Middleton finished the game with 32 points, seven assists, and four rebounds, while Holiday registered 27 points, nine assists, and nine rebounds.

#2 The Atlanta Hawks were late to find their offensive rhythm against the sturdy Milwaukee Bucks defense

John Collins #20 of the Atlanta Hawks reacts against P.J. Tucker #17 of the Milwaukee Bucks

The Atlanta Hawks struggled from the field as the shots simply didn't fall for them. The Milwaukee Bucks had a bright start from the tip-off, but the Hawks were slow to respond.

Although the Milwaukee Bucks' defense wasn't as dominant as it was in Game 5, it did the job against an Atlanta Hawks side that approached the game with little urgency.

Things got going for the Atlanta Hawks in the third quarter due to the heroics of Reddish. However, the Hawks already dug themselves a pit that was too deep to climb out of.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh