5 Reasons why Milwaukee Bucks won 120-100 against Phoenix Suns in Game 3 of the 2021 NBA Finals

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks blasted the Phoenix Suns in Game 3 of the NBA Finals at Fiserv Forum on Sunday. Antetokounmpo recorded one of the all-time great performances with 41 points, 13 rebounds and six assists to power the Bucks to their first Finals game win since 1974. The Milwaukee Bucks are still down 1-2 in the Finals but have a chance to tie the series in Game 4 on Wednesday, which they will play at home again.

The Bucks were ahead by 15 points in the first half, but the Phoenix Suns made a huge run in the third quarter to cut the lead down to four points midway through that period. But the hosts were never rattled and eventually found their groove again, going on a 16-0 run to give them a 98-76 lead heading into the fourth quarter. The Milwaukee Bucks then saw the game off in the fourth quarter to seal a 120-100 win.

Here are 5 reasons why the Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Phoenix Suns in Game 3 of the NBA Finals:

#1 Giannis Antetokounmpo was too much for the Phoenix Suns

Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 goes up for a dunk.

Whenever the Phoenix Suns tried to go small ball on the Milwaukee Bucks, Antetokounmpo used his height, length and quickness advantage over his smaller opponents. The Greek Freak was a force in the paint, dunking and picking up offensive rebounds. Even otherwise, he just tipped missed shots despite the presence of big men Deandre Ayton and Frank Kaminsky in the ballgame as well.

Antetokounmpo was a man amongst boys on Sunday, showing as much passion as he has shown at any point in his career. His infectious energy rubbed off on his teammates as well. Additionally, Antetokounmpo’s free-throw shooting was on point without the countdown from Suns fans. He made 13-of-17 free throw attempts in one of his best performances at the line in the playoffs.

#2 Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton joined the Milwaukee Bucks party

Jrue Holiday #21 passes the ball during the second half.

Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton played well alongside Antetokounmpo for the first time in the 2021 NBA Finals. It was a terrific first half for Middleton, who struggled mightily in Game 2 with only 11 points in the 118-108 loss on Thursday. But he came on strong with 15 points in the first half and 18 total for the game.

The Milwaukee Bucks forward wasn’t as involved in the second half as other players stepped up in his stead, but he prepared his teammates for that big surge after halftime.

Khris Middleton has put up more points in the 1st half tonight (15) than he did in all of Game 2 (11).



The Bucks outscored the Suns 34-5 on uncontested FG in the 1st half. The Bucks also had twice as many assists in the 1st half than the Suns (18 to 9). pic.twitter.com/BwTvD9sjly — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) July 12, 2021

Jrue Holiday had only seven points in the first half, but he exploded in the second with a barrage of 3-pointers. Many of these came in the crucial third quarter when the Phoenix Suns threatened to make a comeback. The Bucks' lead was down to four at 74-70 because of Suns forward Cameron Johnson’s hot shooting.

But the Milwaukee Bucks guard answered every Suns attempt at cutting down the lead with one 3-pointer after another. Holiday had 12 points in the quarter on four 3-pointers, including three straight against the Suns. Overall, the veteran guard recorded 21 points with nine assists overall.

