4 reasons why the NBA Finals matchup won't change anytime soon

Is it pure dominance by the Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers, or is there something else involved? We take a look.

Saj Jain CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 01 Jun 2018, 08:38 IST 27 Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

2018 NBA Finals - Practice and Media Availability

For the fourth year in a row in the NBA Finals, we will be seeing the same teams fighting it out to be the NBA champions. The Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers will go head-on once again, as the Warriors are 2-1 against LeBron James and the Cavaliers in the Finals since 2015. To many, this Finals matchup was not wanted, but it won't be the last one between the two teams anytime soon.

Here are four reasons why.