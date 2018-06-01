Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

4 reasons why the NBA Finals matchup won't change anytime soon

Is it pure dominance by the Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers, or is there something else involved? We take a look.

Saj Jain
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10 01 Jun 2018, 08:38 IST
27

2018 NBA Finals - Practice and Media Availability
2018 NBA Finals - Practice and Media Availability

For the fourth year in a row in the NBA Finals, we will be seeing the same teams fighting it out to be the NBA champions. The Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers will go head-on once again, as the Warriors are 2-1 against LeBron James and the Cavaliers in the Finals since 2015. To many, this Finals matchup was not wanted, but it won't be the last one between the two teams anytime soon.

Here are four reasons why.

Page 1 of 5 Next
NBA Finals Cleveland Cavaliers Golden State Warriors LeBron James Stephen Curry NBA Players NBA Standings
2018 NBA Finals: 5 Reasons why the Golden State Warriors...
RELATED STORY
2018 NBA Finals: Is this huge issue being overlooked? 
RELATED STORY
2018 NBA Finals: 5 Things the Cleveland Cavaliers must do...
RELATED STORY
5 keys for the Cavaliers to win the NBA Finals
RELATED STORY
10 things that have changed since LeBron James last...
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why super teams ruin the integrity of the NBA
RELATED STORY
5 ways the Cleveland Cavaliers scripted the most...
RELATED STORY
NBA 2017 Lookback: Top 10 Games 
RELATED STORY
Top 5 emphatic blocks of all time
RELATED STORY
Top 10 biggest upsets in NBA history
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...