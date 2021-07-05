5 reasons the Phoenix Suns can overcome the Milwaukee Bucks in the 2021 NBA Finals

The Phoenix Suns have gone on a phenomenal journey this year to reach the NBA Finals and will now face the Milwaukee Bucks. Having not qualified for the playoffs in the last decade, Monty Williams masterminded an incredible regular season campaign in which the Suns won 51 games, just one behind the Utah Jazz.

In facing the Milwaukee Bucks, the Phoenix Suns will be in for another close contest as the two sides boast very different qualities that have helped them get to this stage. However, the sky is the limit for the Suns, who were not fancied by too many to make it this far. They have two dogged competitors in Chris Paul and Jae Crowder leading a team of young, athletic stars spearheaded by the face of the franchise, Devin Booker.

This article will examine five reasons why we believe the Phoenix Suns can topple the Milwaukee Bucks, with Game One on home court this Tuesday (July 6).

How the Phoenix Suns can beat the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA Finals

#1 Chris Paul's leadership

Phoenix Suns leader Chris Paul

Nothing will be more important to the Phoenix Suns' title hopes than Chris Paul's leadership. He, alongside coach Williams, has helped turn a Suns team that had failed to make the playoffs since 2010 into serial winners. They finished with the second-best record in the NBA and are just four wins away from glory and the franchise's first-ever ring.

In doing so, Paul has finally reached the Finals after 16 years of pain, injury and bad luck. Suns fans can be sure he will stop at nothing to win the title that has evaded him throughout his illustrious career.

The 36-year-old has been instrumental in the development of Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton, as well as backup point guard Cameron Payne. Paul has battled through a first-round shoulder injury and became one of only four players in league history to register a 40-point game without a single turnover. He accomplished this during game six against the Clippers.

Paul brings a level of experience few other players in the NBA can challenge and he is bound to have a say in who wins this series.

#2 The Suns' bench depth

Phoenix Suns backup guard Cameron Payne (centre)

Crucial to any team's success in the playoffs is the effectiveness of their bench. To win titles, you need the entire roster to contribute, which the Phoenix Suns have benefitted from throughout their run to the Finals.

Both Cameron Johnson and Cameron Payne have been magnificent off the sidelines for the Suns, scoring over eight points each and grabbing 1.9 steals between them per game. Johnson has shot at over 50% from the field over the 15 matches he has been involved in. Payne, meanwhile, has made every free-throw he has attempted and dished out three assists in just over 18 minutes a night.

In the playoffs so far, the Phoenix Suns' bench has outscored the Milwaukee Bucks' bench. They have shot at a higher rate across all shooting metrics, grabbed more rebounds and dished out more assists. Their +/- is also 1.7, compared to the Bucks' 0.2.

