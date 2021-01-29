5 Reasons why Portland Trail Blazers could reach the NBA Finals

The Portland Trail Blazers reminded the league of just how good they were in the NBA bubble, after a rough start last season. After struggling to find rhythm all season, Damian Lillard insipired a magical run for 2018-19 Western Conference Finalists, which eventually saw them get to the post-season through the play-in tournament.

However, before the start of the 2020-21 campaign, the front office's priorities were clear as they did a great job getting the right pieces, adding to the star firepower the team already possesses. Till now the Portland Trail Blazers have had a mixed start to the season, currently they sit 8th in the Western Conference with a 9-8 record.

Portland Trail Blazers road to the NBA Finals

In this article, we take a look at 5 reasons why the Portland Trail Blazers have a chance of through to the NBA Finals by winning the Western Conference.

Damian Lillard’s consistent clutch performance

The presence of Dame Dolla has helped Portland Trail Blazers overcome the most challenging situations, earmarking him as a bonafide leader in the NBA. His athletic prowess coupled with his ability to make deep range threes, that too in the clutch moments makes him the most lethal weapon in the teams arsenal.

Lillard's consistent production over the last 2 seasons has already invoked a narrative in the league. With the start of 2020-2021 season, Lillard is averaging 27 PPG, shooting 37.7% from the 3 point line and making 42% of FG, picking up right where he left off last season.

Undoubtedly the unanimous MVP of the bubble, Damian Lillard's performance drove Portland Trail Blazers to the post-season as the 8th seed after beating Memphis Grizzlies-led by Rookie of the Year-Ja Morant.

CJ McCollum poised to reach his prime

Portland Trail Blazers v Oklahoma City Thunder - Game Four

Portland Trail Blazers has the best backcourt in the NBA, second only to the splash brothers from the Golden State Warriors. Acting as a crucial pillar for the team, Cj McCollum has proved reliable even when it's not Lillard’s day. His ability to build chemistry with teammates and elevate their game makes him one of the best team players in the entire league.

He is off to a great start this season, posting even better stats than Damian Lillard. Currently averaging 28 PPG, Shooting 43.7% from the three point line and making 47% of FG. CJ is poised to hit his prime, rendering Portland Trail Blazers a great spot in the league.