5 reasons Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors will win the 2024 NBA title

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors were not able to defend their 2022 NBA title. This came as the team had a tumultuous 2022-23 season stemming from star forward Draymond Green’s practice altercation with teammate Jordan Poole in October.

According to coach Steve Kerr, the Warriors were never able to overcome those chemistry issues, which led to their untimely downfall. However, Golden State has since rectified the situation by trading Poole to Washington in exchange for veteran star point guard Chris Paul.

They have also made some other roster enhancements to put them back on track to contend for a championship in 2024.

Here are five reasons why the Warriors could win the 2024 NBA title:

Golden State Warriors superstar point guard Steph Curry

#5. More playmaking

Former Detroit Pistons point guard Cory Joseph

One of the things that the Warriors lacked last season was a reliable backup point guard who could initiate an offense. The team has since solved that problem by adding two veteran point guards in Chris Paul and Cory Joseph.

Paul is expected to start while Joseph can run the second unit, giving the Warriors an extra 12.4 assists per game based on the two players’ stats last season. So, Golden State should always have a reliable playmaker on the floor.

#4. Internal growth of young players

Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga

Another factor in the Warriors’ success in 2024 will be the continued development of their young guys such as Moses Moody and Jonathan Kuminga. Kuminga in particular could take a big leap and develop into a reliable two-way wing for Golden State after showing flashes of potential over his first two seasons.

The development of Kuminga could be the key to extending the Warriors’ ceiling next season.

#3. Chris Paul is motivated to win his first title

Former Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul

One of the other most important aspects of the Jordan Poole for Chris Paul trade is that Paul is extremely hungry to win his first title. "CP3", who is entering his 19th season, has never won a title, despite having played in 149 career playoff games.

So, this could be his last legitimate chance to be a key contributor on a title team. As Green recently said, the Warriors will also be motivated to help Paul secure his first championship.

#2. The Warriors still have strong continuity from their 2022 title team

Golden State Warriors stars Steph Curry and Klay Thompson

While the Warriors have made some moves to fortify their roster, they still have their 2022 title core mostly intact. This includes having four of the five starters from that team in Steph Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins.

They also still have other key rotation players from their title team such as Kevon Looney and Gary Payton II. In a league filled with high roster turnover rates, this continuity will once again be crucial come playoff time.

#1. The league is still wide open

Denver Nuggets superstar center Nikola Jokic and Golden State Warriors star shooting guard Klay Thompson

Finally, one more thing working in the Warriors’ favor is that the league still remains wide open. There is no overpowering, unbeatable team in either conference. Meanwhile, every top contender has question marks.

In the West, the defending champion Denver Nuggets lost two key rotation players in Bruce Brown Jr. and Jeff Green without adding anyone of significance. The Phoenix Suns could experience chemistry issues as their new Big 3 of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal has yet to play a game together.

Meanwhile, age and injuries will always be concerns for teams like the LA Clippers and LA Lakers. In addition, the Memphis Grizzlies are facing uncertainty due to the suspension of star point guard Ja Morant.

As for the East, the Boston Celtics made a risky off-season move by trading away veteran guard Marcus Smart for oft-injured big man Kristaps Porzingis. It remains to be seen if that move will pay off.

The Milwaukee Bucks also have a rookie coach in Adrian Griffin, which could lead to some obstacles. Meanwhile, the Philadelphia 76ers are still dealing with the trade request of star guard James Harden.

So, all of this could open the door for the Warriors to sneak in and steal yet another title.

