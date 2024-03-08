5 reasons why Steph Curry will get a statue in San Fransisco

Steph Curry's career with the Golden State Warriors has seen him become the longest tenured player in francise history. During that time, the second-generation hooper has achieved a number of accomplishments worthy of a spot in the Hall of Fame. As we've seen recently, however, with Kobe Bryant's statues, and the news of Allen Iverson's statue, teams are honoring their franchise heroes in other ways.

Traditionally, Hall of Fame enshrinements and retired jerseys were the way for the NBA, and teams, to honor players, more and more statues are being constructed. While Curry has made it clear that he isn't planning his retirement just yet, many have already begun planning his statue.

With that in mind, let's take a look at five reasons why Steph Curry will get a statue in San Francisco.

Five reasons a Steph Curry statue in San Francisco will happen

#5: Worldwide stardom

Throughout his career, Steph Curry has visited China a number of times, showing just how global of a star he's become. In 2016, for example, when Curry visited China, he was met with a hero's welcome.

Similarly, in 2019, when he and Joel Embiid visited China on the Under Armour Basketball tour of Asia, the pair were met with massive crowds. Check out the video below and see for yourself.

#4: Changed the game of basketball

One of Curry's lasting impacts on the game of basketball is the way he completely changed the game of basketball as a whole. With the help of Mark Jackson, Curry and the Warriors ushered in the era of the three-point shot.

This has completely changed how teams, and players, approach games and scoring in general. In addition to a higher-volume of three-point shots, players of all positions now utilize the shot more often.

#3: Two-time MVP

Curry's two MVP awards put him in elite company alongside the likes of Nikola Jokic, Tim Duncan, and Steve Nash to name just a few of the two-time winners. While Kareem Abdul-Jabbar stands alone as a six-time MVP, Curry's two MVP awards are the most in franchise history.

In fact, only he and Wilt Chamberlain have won the MVP award while playing for the franchise.

#2: NBA three-point leader

Steph Curry is not only the NBA's all-time three-point leader with 3,680 three-pointers made, he also holds a massive lead over Ray Allen in second place. While James Harden is the closest active-player in third place, he still sits over 700 threes behind Curry on the all-time list.

Given that his numbers blow out some of the greatest shooters of all time such as Ray Allen and Reggie Miller, his place in NBA history can't ever be denied.

#1: Four-time NBA champ

Of the seven NBA championships the Golden State Warriors have won over the years, four come during the Steph Curry era. After winning a title in 1975, the Warriors went on a slump that lasted for decades.

That is, until Steph Curry and the Warriors won three titles in four years, picking up a fourth title in 2022 to add to their already-impressive resume.