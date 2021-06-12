5 reasons why Utah Jazz could sweep LA Clippers in the Western Conference Semifinals | 2021 NBA Playoffs

The Utah Jazz are dominating the LA Clippers in the 2021 NBA Playoffs Western Conference Semifinals. The Clippers are behind in the series 0-2.

Although the LA Clippers completed an inspiring first-round comeback from the same situation against the Dallas Mavericks, there are only so many fightbacks a team can pull off. The Clippers' appallingly slow start in the postseason might catch up to them in this series.

The Utah Jazz look formidable enough to overcome the LA Clippers. Given how poorly the Clippers performed at Staples Center in the first round, not much hope is placed on them heading into Game 3.

The LA Clippers have an uphill task ahead as the Utah Jazz have both momentum and talent with them.

With that in mind, here are five reasons why the Utah Jazz could sweep the LA Clippers in the second round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs.

#1 The LA Clippers cannot count on home-court advantage

Most teams in the NBA playoffs look forward to home games as they expect their fans to provide an added boost and give them a spring in their step. However, the LA Clippers did not have much success playing at Staples Center in the first round.

The Clippers won all three away games against the Dallas Mavericks to force a Game 7. Although they recorded their first home win in that game, it is difficult to trust the LA-based team to deliver at home.

As the LA Clippers failed to capitalize on their strength by losing their first two away games against the Utah Jazz, they might have sealed their fate in this round as Staples is nothing close to a fortress.

#2 The Utah Jazz has the superior defense

Rudy Gobert #27 of the Utah Jazz blocks Marcus Morris Sr. #8 of the Los Angeles Clippers at the buzzer

With Rudy Gobert at the 5, the LA Clippers will have a problem making their way to the paint. The Frenchman has continued his exceptional regular-season form in the playoffs, leading the charge with an average of three blocks per game.

The 2020-21 NBA Regular Season Defensive Player of the Year was instrumental in helping the Jazz clinch victory in Game 1. He blocked Marcus Morris' three-point attempt to tie the game late in the fourth quarter.

The LA Clippers managed to win the series against the Dallas Mavericks because they were able to attack the rim and convert high-percentage shots. With a top-of-the-line shot-blocker clogging the paint, the Utah Jazz is better positioned to continue their winning ways.

#3 Three-point shooting

The LA Clippers went into the playoffs with eight of their players shooting over 40% from beyond the arc. However, they have failed to replicate their regular-season performance in the postseason.

Marcus Morris joins Stephen Curry as the only players in NBA history to make at least 7 three-pointers in a Game 7 😤 pic.twitter.com/hpcA4zdpGc — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 6, 2021

While it was a close contest from downtown in Game 1, Utah Jazz found their range and outclassed the LA Clippers in Game 2. The Clippers shot 37.7% from three-point range, while the Jazz knocked down a whopping 20 of 39 attempts (51.3%)

Jordan Clarkson converted six three-point shots out of nine attempts in Game 2, while Donovan Mitchell was 6 of 12. If the Utah Jazz can continue shooting like this, the LA Clippers will not stand a chance in Games 3 and 4.

#4 The LA Clippers have struggled to contend with Donovan Mitchell

Donovan Mitchell #45 of the Utah Jazz

The LA Clippers had no answer for the Utah Jazz's Donovan Mitchell as he has been scoring at will in this series. He scored 82 points against the LA Clippers in the first two games.

Mitchell's ability to drive to the bucket or torch opponents from beyond the arc has made him one of the toughest players to guard.

If Mitchell can continue to perform at such a high level, the LA Clippers might not stay competitive enough to reach Game 5.

#5 The Utah Jazz bench has been more productive

Jordan Clarkson #00 of the Utah Jazz

Jordan Clarkson is the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year, and for good reason. While the rest of the Utah Jazz bench has not been huge contributors, Clarkson has simply been spectacular.

Jordan Clarkson scored all of Utah's points off the bench tonight with 24 PTS and 6-9 3PT! pic.twitter.com/MDAvCphgm5 — Basketball Forever (@Bballforeverfb) June 11, 2021

In Game 2, he single-handedly outscored the LA Clippers bench by 5 points. He is also the second-leading scorer for the Utah Jazz in this series, behind Mitchell.

The Clippers will have to find ways to stifle Clarkson when he is on the court to have any chance of commanding a turnaround in the series.

