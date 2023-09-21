5 reasons why Warriors should sign Dwight Howard ahead of 2023-24 NBA season

Orlando Magic legend Dwight Howard has not worn an NBA jersey since the end of the 2021-22 season, but according to the Athletic's Shams Charania that could soon change. The Golden State Warriors are looking to sign the big man who recently played for the Taiyuan Leopards in Taiwan.

The Warriors have to get a big man to complement the overworked Kevin Looney, the team's undersized big. Steve Kerr is known for his preference in fielding small lineups, but that strategy has not paid dividends in recent playoff appearances. Anthony Davis demolished the Warriors in the second round of the playoffs last season.

Howard is an eight-time All-Star who played a solid role in the Los Angeles Lakers' 2020 NBA championship run. While the Warriors have already signed Dario Saric, he is more of a stretch big and doesn't have the same type of dominance that Howard exhibits.

5 reasons why the Warriors should sign Dwight Howard

Howard's many off-court issues are well-documented, but he might be exactly what the Warriors need to shore up their defense. Here are five reasons the Warriors should sign Dwight Howard.

#5. The Warriors' books are not looking too good

They signed Draymond Green to a hefty four-year, $100 million contract. The Dubs are well into the luxury tax bracket and cannot afford to dole out significant amounts of money for additional payers.

Dwight Howard will come on the cheap. A one-year minimum vet contract will be ideal for the Warriors. Getting a player of Dwight's caliber for that amount will be a steal, and for just one year, the acquisition will be risk-free. The Warriors can move on from him in a year, if things don't work out.

#4. Rebounding

The Warriors' preferred center, Kevon Looney, is an undersized big who punches above his weight. Looney was able to claw and bite for rebounds when he was on the floor. A case in point is the first-round matchup against the Sacramento Kings where he had an amazing rebounding series.

The Warriors' rebounding numbers drastically dropped with Looney off the floor. while Andrew Wiggins and Draymond Green picked up the rebounding duties, they were not consistent.

Dwight Howard will give them a backup center who can pick a rebound over anybody in the league, leaving Draymond to orchestrate and the Splash Brothers to focus on putting the ball through the net.

#3. Paint Protection

The Warriors relied on Draymond Green's excellent defensive IQ to stop penetrations last season. Sure, Green is a superb defender, but you can't cheat height.

An aging Green will continue to have problems guarding players like Nikola Jokic, Anthony Davis or Jaren Jackson in the post. Dwight Howard's length and strength will serve as a deterrent.

Teams will not expect an easy bucket just by throwing the ball to their big men when Howard is guarding the post. He is imposing and menacing, making opposing players think twice.

#2. Experience in playing a similar role

When the Lakers won the 2020 NBA title, Howard played behind Anthony Davis and JaVale McGee. Coming off the bench, Howard was used in specific match-ups. He was used in the Conference Finals to bother and defend Denver Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic. He played a pivotal role in helping the Lakers win the series.

Looney and Dario Saric will be taking a chunk of the minutes for the Warriors. Dwight Howard will be brought in when they need his towering figure in defense.

#1 Alleviate Looney and Draymond's load

Howard will not only be valuable in the defensive end for the Warriors. He will help in managing Green and Looney’s minutes on the court. Draymond Green had several injuries through the last season, Howard will be an ideal player to soak up those minutes, giving Green time to heal and rest.

The Warriors do not need a heavy minute center or a ball-dominant big. They need a release valve, someone who can come in grab some valuable rebounds, defend the other team's big and allow Looney and Green recuperate. Howard could be that player.