5 Reasons why NBA preseason games should be disregarded

Denver Nuggets v Los Angeles Lakers

Three early season favorites have just dropped their first preseason games, leaving some of their followers wondering if their lofty pre-season power rankings are overrated.

Golden State Warriors, who have added another superstar in their star-studded lineup opened their pre-season with a loss to Minnesota Timberwolves.

Los Angeles Lakers, the most talked about team in the offseason due to the acquisition of the best player in the planet, LeBron James, have just dropped their first two games despite having a superb performance from JaVale McGee.

And the Boston Celtics who just activated their two injured superstars, Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward, and are touted to dominate the Eastern Conference, have lost two of their first three pre-season games.

For the diehard fans who have waited for at least four long months to see their favorite NBA teams back in action only to be disappointed by losses to some unheralded opponents, don’t despair. It’s only the preseason.

Here are five reasons why these NBA preseason games should not even be a cause of concern for any team.

#1 Results are not a true measure of any team’s strength

2018 NBA Finals - Game Four

In the preseason games last season, Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers, the two finalists in the 2017-2018 NBA finals, had a combined record of 3 wins, 6 losses. Yet, despite the dismal preseason showing, Steph Curry and LeBron James’ teams were able to arrange a fourth straight finals appearance.

In contrast, the Utah Jazz (5-0) and Washington Wizards (4-1), in spite of their impressive preseason performances failed to advance even to their respective conference finals.

