Five reasons why the San Antonio Spurs' dynasty is still alive

Gregg Popovich continues to rebuild to enable San Antonio Spurs' dynasty to continue

The 2017-18 NBA season has seen some great games in its first week and as teams continue to get into a rhythm, games will only improve in quality and intensity.

Defending champions Golden State Warriors have been heavily favoured to retain their title, with the only realistic challengers being LeBron James' Cleveland Cavaliers.

Teams such as Houston Rockets, Oklahoma City Thunder, and Minnesota Timberwolves all improved this past offseason, and are expected to be Golden State's biggest challenges in the West.

A lot of people have played down the San Antonio Spurs' chances and what we have come to understand over the years is that one can never write off a Gregg Popovich team. With five NBA Championships, he has earned that reputation.

We give you five reasons why the San Antonio Spurs are still a force to be reckoned with and why their dynasty is still alive:

#5 The presence of a rejuvenated LaMarcus Aldridge

Aldridge remains an integral piece of San Antonio's roster

After two seasons of trying to fit into the Spurs' team culture and a summer full of trade rumours floating around his name, LaMarcus Aldridge had clear the air by having a talk with Popovich. The two of them discussed his role in the team's style of play and came to a consensus that he needs to be given a bigger role in order for the team to be as good as they can.

San Antonio followed through on the breakthrough in talks by offering a 3-year, $72 million extensions, one that was immediately accepted by Aldridge.

With his future secure, the 6'11" power forward has been the reason the Spurs have begun the season 3-0, averaging 24.3 PPG to go with 9.3 RPG, 3.3 APG, and 1.7 BPG.

He has stepped up in the absence of Kawhi Leonard and brought in some great dynamism with his play, both inside and out, on both ends of the floor.