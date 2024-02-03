5 reasons why Zach LaVine to Detroit makes sense amid trade rumors

The Detroit Pistons and Chicago Bulls reportedly discussed a trade centered around two-time All-Star Zach LaVine. Chicago is rumored to be “more open” to moving the high-flying dunk artist for the right compensation. LaVine’s value, however, will be the crux of negotiations between the Bulls and interested teams.

Tom Gores, the Pistons’ governor, told reporters leading into the 2023-24 season that he expects his team to challenge for a playoff spot. By the end of December, they had a 2-17 record, the worst in the NBA.

The Detroit Pistons gave Monty Williams a six-year, $78.5 million contract to lead the turnaround. Williams has been doing his best, but the talent on the roster may not be enough to be competitive. If they have to make changes, Zach LaVine may be an option they will look into. Here's a few reasons why the Pistons may look to trade for Zach LaVine:

Why Pistons may be willing to acquire Zach LaVine

#5. Detroit needs a spark of veteran presence

Monty Williams has repeatedly pointed out that he has a young roster. The Detroit Pistons have Bojan Bogdanovic, Mike Muscala, Alec Burks, Danilo Gallinari and Joe Harris as the veterans. They are leaders in some way but none of them has been an All-Star.

Zach LaVine is a two-time All-Star and might have more influence given his accomplishments. He could help guide the Pistons to become more competitive. Williams could also lean more on him to connect with the young core.

#4. LaVine can help bring fans in

The Detroit Pistons may have future All-Stars in their lineup but the current roster is short of star power. Cade Cunningham is the closest they have to a player with box-office power. Bringing in Zach LaVine will add more excitement to the Pistons’ game.

Williams could turn up the pace of the offense to allow his young guns to run back and forth and create mayhem. Cunningham, LaVine and Jaden Ivey leading the fastbreak will be a thrill. “Flight 8” could be the team’s leading finisher during those attacks.

#3. Zach LaVine can shore up Detroit Pistons’ outside shooting

The Detroit Pistons’ frontline is set with Isaiah Stewart and Jalen Duren manning the paint. Mike Muscala can come in and provide minutes as a stretch center as well. Ausar Thompson and Danilo Gallinari can play the power forward. What the Pistons need is a boost in their outside shooting.

Zach LaVine is a career 38.2% shooter from behind the arc on roughly seven attempts per game. He would be a significant addition to a team that is light on 3-point shooting.

#2. LaVine eases the pressure on Cade Cunningham

Cade Cunningham has been carrying the brunt of the scoring load for the Detroit Pistons. He is averaging 22.7 ppg as a three-level scorer. Bojan Bogdanovic has been a big help as he is an excellent shooter but he hardly drives to the basket or gets points in the paint. He is also reportedly Detroit's main trade asset for LaVine.

LaVine would give Cunningham another option who can light up the scoreboard anywhere on the floor. Having him on the roster could ease the scoring load on Detroit’s franchise cornerstone as opponents would likely not be as aggressive in doubling Cunningham with LaVine around.

#1. LaVine can be the Pistons’ most potent scorer

Cade Cunningham could play second fiddle to Zach LaVine when it comes to scoring. Before injuries limited him this season, LaVine averaged 25.1 points on 47.7% shooting, including 38.8% from behind the arc. Once he returns healthy, he could be Detroit’s deadliest scorer.

The Pistons are 23rd in the NBA with 112.9 ppg and 26th in offensive rating with 111.1. Having LaVine on the roster with Cunningham, Ivey and Duren should improve their performance on the offensive end.

