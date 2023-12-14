5 records Giannis Antetokounmpo broke in career night vs Pacers

Giannis Antetokounmpo had a night to remember against the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday at home. Apart from leading the Milwaukee Bucks to the 140-126 victory, he also recorded scoring milestones with his explosive night.

In the game at the Fiserv Forum, the "Greek Freak" scored 64 points to lead his team to an impressive victory, breaking a number of records along the way.

Here are the records that Giannis Antetokounmpo broke in their Eastern Conference showdown with the Pacers:

5 records that Giannis Antetokounmpo broke in career-night game

#5. Broke Michael Redd’s scoring record of 57 in a single game

Antetokounmpo’s 64 points eclipsed the 17-year record of Michael Redd of most points scored by a Bucks player in a single game.

Redd established his scoring feat of 57 points on Nov. 11, 2006, in a 113-111 loss to the Utah Jazz.

The Antetokounmpo’s record came in a victory, which made it all the more significant.

#4. New career-high in points

The explosive scoring output of the two-time league MVP was also a personal best. His previous career-high of 55 came on Jan. 3 this year in Milwaukee’s 123-113 victory over the Washington Wizards.

In coming up with the 64 against the Pacers, Antetokounmpo had an efficient shooting clip of 71.4% (20-of-28) and 75% from the free-throw line (24-of-32).

#3. Most halves with 30 points and 10 rebounds in the last 25 seasons

Antetokounmpo already had it historic at the halfway point, tallying his third career 30+ points and 10+ rebounds in a half game.

He stayed ahead of the Philadelphia 76ers’ Joel Embiid who notched his second game with a 30-10 half in their game against the Pistons also on Wednesday.

#2. Moves up the NBA all-time scoring list

With his 64-point explosion, Antetokounmpo moved to 100th place in the NBA all-time scoring list with over 17,000 career points, moving past NBA great Bob Cousy.

He is next set to pass Grant Hill with 17,137 points.

#1. Only player to have 3 50-point games against the Pacers

The scoring output that Giannis Antetokounmpo had over the Pacers solidified his standing as a scoring thorn on the side of Indiana as it marked his third 50-point game against the team.

Nobody in NBA history has torched the Pacers with that many 60-point games.

The two previous instances came on Nov. 9, 2023, with 54 points and Feb. 15, 2022, with 50.

