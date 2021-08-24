5 records LeBron James can break in the 2021-22 NBA season

The 2021-22 NBA season will be LeBron James' 19th in the NBA. What's more impressive about The King's 19th campaign is the fact that he genuinely remains in the conversation for the best player in today's NBA, even when he's going to be 37 years of age in December.

Throughout his durable and illustrious NBA career, LeBron James has broken many molds and achieved some feats that are certainly difficult to match in the future.

5 Milestones LeBron James can reach in the 2021-22 NBA season

James is already third on the NBA's all-time scoring list, even though he is not considered a pure scorer but really a pass-first player. Whether it is strictly true that he is a pass-first player or not is another topic, but LeBron James is definitely a great all-around offensive weapon.

In his 19th year, there's still a lot for him to accomplish, both individually and collectively. As James himself said, there's been some motivational fuel added to him in recent days, and his 2021-22 NBA season could prove a lot of people wrong.

Coming off the first first-round exit of his career, you should expect LeBron James to have a unique season, as long as injuries respect him.

In this article, we will give you five records LeBron James can break in the upcoming NBA campaign.

#5 Surpass Karl Malone for second place in field goals made in NBA history

LeBron James #23 of the LA Lakers shoots.

LeBron James is famously known as a pass-first player, but that might not be entirely true, as he has been one of the most consistent scorers in the NBA throughout his career, along with also creating plays for his teammates while the offense goes mostly through him.

James is currently third on the all-time list of field goals made with 12,903, and he is 625 shy of Karl Malone's second-placed tally. 'The King' has reached at least 625 field goals made in a single season 13 times in his NBA career, and it is highly possible for him to do so again.

#4 Most triple-doubles in NBA Playoffs history

LeBron James #23 of the LA Lakers reacts after winning the 2020 NBA championship.

Assuming the stacked LA Lakers will be in the 2022 NBA Playoffs and possibly have a long run, we have to take into consideration LeBron James' greatness at that stage.

Throughout an all-time high 266 games in the NBA Playoffs, James has had 28 triple-doubles. Only five-time NBA champion Magic Johnson had more triple-doubles in the postseason than James, and with The King's great all-round performance, we can expect him to at least match Johnson's tally in the 2022 NBA Playoffs.

