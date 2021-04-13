5 Records Russell Westbrook can achieve by the end of the 2020-21 NBA Season

Love him or hate him, you simply can't ignore Russell Westbrook. The 2017 NBA MVP splits opinion every single day and is possibly the only active player who'll get criticized for putting up a triple-double.

While fans of Russell Westbrook point out that his numbers are unheard of, his naysayers point towards the turnovers or his shooting inefficiency. Interestingly, there are several stats and records owned by Westbrook to support either school of thought.

More records on the way for Russell Westbrook?

The athletic freak that he is, Russell Westbrook continues to shine on this struggling Washington Wizards' team. He's been racking up the numbers despite the Wizards' being only 19-33 with 20 games left in the regular season.

There are still several records that Russell Westbrook could achieve by the end of the 2020-21 campaign. Let's have a look at five of them.

(Note: All stats are accurate as of April 12, 2021)

#1 Most triple-doubles in NBA history

Oscar Robertson (left) with Westbrook

Not many expected Oscar Robertson's triple-double tally of 181 to be dethroned before Russell Westbrook exploded onto the scene. Westbrook first recorded 42 triple-doubles in the 2016-17 campaign with the Oklahoma City Thunder to break the single-season record. Brodie has continued with the same level of performance ever since.

4 YEARS AGO TODAY

Russell Westbrook broke Oscar Robertson's record for triple-doubles in a season (41) & broke the hearts of the Nuggets with this game-winner!



50 PTS | 16 REB | 10 ASTpic.twitter.com/2uTiyZZtca — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) April 9, 2021

After tallying another 22 triple-doubles with the Washington Wizards so far this season, Russell Westbrook's total tally stands at 168, just 13 short of Robertson's number. Westbrook has recorded a triple-double in 12 out of his last 16 games. If he's able to continue with the same 75% hit ratio over the remaining 20 matchups of the season, he'll easily clear the magic number.

#2 First player in the three-point era to average more than five turnovers per game in multiple seasons

Westbrook is known for his turnovers

As good as Russell Westbrook has been in putting up incredible numbers, his high usage rate results in a lot of turnovers. He has committed a total of 226 turnovers from 45 games this season, setting his per-game average at above five.

Westbrook has already averaged 5.4 turnovers per game during the 2016-17 campaign and is on track to do the same this year with the Washington Wizards. If that turns out to be the case, Westbrook will become the first player in the three-point era (since 1980) to average five or more turnovers per game in multiple seasons.

James Harden came excruciatingly close to the record previously. He had already averaged 5.7 assists per game during the 2016-17 season. In 2018-19, The Beard recorded 387 turnovers in 78 appearances that season, putting his per-game tally at 4.96, just short of the dreaded number.

#3 Most triple-doubles in losing and winning cause

Westbrook's triple-doubles haven't had a huge impact on the Wizards' results

Russell Westbrook has a 125-43 record in 168 games where he's scored a triple-double. In comparison, Oscar Robertson has a 131-50 win-loss record across his triple-doubles.

Westbrook needs just another seven wins with a triple-double to achieve the all-time winning record, while another eight such losses will condemn him to the all-time losing record. Such has been the Washington Wizards' predicament this season that Westbrook could break either or both of those two records.

#4 First player to average a triple-double in four seasons

Westbrook continues to defy odds

Such has been Russell Westbrook's production over the years that this record comes across as rather obvious. Nobody expected a player to repeat what Oscar Robertson managed in his sophomore year, but Westbrook did so by becoming only the second player in NBA history to average a triple-double.

Mr. Triple Double then did one further by averaging the same in a second consecutive season in 2017-18. Westbrook even went on to record a hat-trick of seasons with a triple-double average in the 2018-19 campaign.

Things changed a bit when Russell Westbrook was traded to the Houston Rockets, but he's back to his usual exploits this season. Westbrook is averaging 21.6 points, 10.8 assists and 10.6 rebounds in the 2020-21 campaign. He's likely to record a triple-double again this year, which would make him the only player in NBA history to do so four times.

#5 First player to average a triple-double and not make the playoffs

The Wizards could miss the playoffs this season

Despite Russell Westbrook playing out of his skin, the Washington Wizards are only the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference. The Wizards are three games behind the final play-in spot but their current form doesn't suggest the likelihood of them bridging the gap.

Westbrook is on course to be averaging a triple-double this season as well. If the Wizards miss out on the playoffs, this would be the first instance of a player averaging a triple-double and not making it to the postseason.

wow this was brutal.



Westbrook drops three straight dimes and the Wizards miss all of them. pic.twitter.com/5KZpiy44dN — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) April 10, 2021

The Cincinnati Royals made it to the playoffs in the 1961-62 season when Oscar Robertson averaged a triple-double. Even OKC Thunder made the playoffs from 2017 to 2019, the three consecutive seasons where Westbrook had previously averaged a triple-double.

