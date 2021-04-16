5 Incredible records Steph Curry has broken in the NBA 2020-21 season 

Steph Curry is one of the best players to play in the NBA over the last decade. The 2-time MVP has a knack for setting and breaking records, and the 2020-2021 NBA season has been no different.

Curry manages to mesmerize fans every time he plays. The Golden State Warriors point guard's sharpshooting from deep allows him to produce performances that will be remembered for years to come.

Steph Curry holds some of the most unbeatable records in the NBA. The majority of them are due to his impeccable ability as a shooter and ability to knock down three's at will.

Here are a few notable records he held before the start of the season:

1) 1st Player to win the MVP Award with a unanimous vote

2) Fewest games to 1000 and 2000 career-three-pointers made

3) Most three-pointers made in a regular-season - 402

4) The highest scoring average for any player in the 50-40-90 club - 30.1 PPG in the 2015-16 season

Despite the Golden State Warriors' struggles this season, Steph Curry has managed to achieve multiple feats so far. We take a look at his latest records from the 2020-21 NBA season.

5 Records Steph Curry was able to achieve in the 2020-21 NBA Season

Stephen Curry on the sidelines for the Golden State Warriors

1) Surpassed Wilt Chamberlain to become Golden State Warriors' all-time points leader

Steph Curry has multiple franchise records for the Golden State Warriors and has now managed to add one more to certify his status as the greatest player in their history. He was the Dubs' all-time leader in three-pointers made and attempted, assists, free throw percentage, and turnovers before eclipsing the legendary Wilt Chamberlain's record of most points (17.783) for the franchise.

HISTORY FOR STEPH CURRY‼️



He's now the all-time leading scorer in Warriors history, passing Wilt Chamberlain 👏 pic.twitter.com/3nYqrHEs8t — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 13, 2021

The record stood for the longest time since 1965, which Curry broke on Monday against the Denver Nuggets. He scored 53 points on the night but needed just 19 to surpass the record. He did that in the first quarter itself, scoring 21 points in that stretch. Steph Curry now has 17,860 career points.

#2 Surpassed Reggie Miller on all-time threes made

In a matchup against the Utah Jazz earlier this season, Steph Curry managed to pass Reggie Miller's record of 2,560 career-made threes. Curry managed to achieve this feat in record time. He took 715 games to surpass that mark, while it took Miller 1,388 career games to do so.

Steph Curry is currently second on the all-time list behind Ray Allen. He has made 2,730 three-pointers to his name, compared to Allen's 2,973, which he is expected to pass sooner rather than later.

#3 Scored 200 or more three-pointers for the eighth consecutive season

Before passing Wilt Chamberlain to become the Golden State Warriors' all-time points leader on Monday against the Nuggets, Steph Curry managed to break another record a week earlier.

In the matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks on 6th April, Curry shot his 200th three-pointer of the 2020-21 NBA season. By achieving this feat, he became the only player in the history of the league to make 200 or more threes in eight different seasons.

Stephen Curry hit his 200th three-pointer of the season, giving him an NBA-record eighth season with at least 200 threes. — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) April 7, 2021

#4 Most three-pointers made in a three-game span

The past couple of weeks have seen Steph Curry rewrite numerous records in the NBA, and the majority of them are associated with his three-point shooting ability.

Curry has made a total of 29 three-pointers in his last three appearances. He shot eight against Houston, 10 against the Nuggets, and 11 against the Thunder. By doing so, he became the first player in the history of the NBA to knock down 29 threes across a three game-span.

👌 @StephenCurry30 has made 29 threes over the last 3 games, the most over a 3-game span in @NBAHistory! pic.twitter.com/rs4gpH5OML — NBA (@NBA) April 15, 2021

#5 Made 10 threes or more in consecutive games for the second time in his career

Steph Curry broke multiple records against the OKC Thunder in the last game. He shot at least ten threes in consecutive games for the second time in his career, joining James Harden to become the only players to achieve this feat. Curry had a terrific night, scoring 42 points while shooting 11-of-20 from downtown in just three-quarters.

ELEVEN threes for @StephenCurry30 pic.twitter.com/QW3SqGsU8r — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) April 15, 2021