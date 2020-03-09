5 rookies with the most points per game in a season

Karan Vinod FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

Wilt Chamberlain won one championship with the Philadelphia 76ers

Rookies sometimes are held to a great standard based on the reputation that they come into the league with. The transition from college basketball to the NBA is never easy and the grueling process of playing 82 games can take a toll on the mental and physical health of the youngsters.

The NBA teams draft these players from college with high hopes and sometimes these talents are evident right from the get-go. But sometimes they are not. The fate of franchises sometimes lies in the performances of these rookies and they can end up being completely overwhelmed.

The likes of LeBron James, Michael Jordan lit up the league immediately and let everyone know why they were so hyped up. That being said, we look at the five rookies with the most points per game in a season.

#5 Elvin Hayes - 28.4 ppg (1968-69)

Elvin Hayes was a 12-time NBA All-Star

The first overall pick in the 1968 NBA Draft by the San Diego Rockets, who are now known as Houston Rockets, was Elvin Hayes who averaged 28.4 points, 17.1 rebounds, and 1.4 assists while shooting nearly 45% from the field. He was selected for the NBA All-Star, All-Rookie First Team and was the top scorer during the season.

The forward clocked over 45 minutes per game during his rookie season and was already one of the best players in the league. His best performance of the season came against the Detroit Pistons where he dropped 54 points and grabbed 22 rebounds. He also recorded 45 points and 18 rebounds against Seattle SuperSonics.

The franchise finished with a 37-45 record and had a pretty decent season as they reached the Western Conference Semifinals and only lost to the Atlanta Hawks in six games.

1 / 3 NEXT