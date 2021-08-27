5 scandals in the NBA which shocked the fans across the globe

The NBA is one of the most popular sporting leagues in the world. The past two decades have seen a surge in popularity, with the sport becoming one of the most-followed worldwide.

At the same time, the league has seen a range of controversies, including fan-brawls, sexual assault and other litigation-related scandals, and even instances of bigotry and racism. The following article looks at some of the most shocking scandals that the NBA ever saw:

Scandals that shocked NBA fans around the world

Despite the NBA’s popularity, there have been incidents where the league has been shown in a bad light. These scandals tend to put the entire credibility of an organization under threat, with some controversies leading to the end of multiple careers.

Some incidents have even led to the involvement of police authorities, while others were simply quickly swept under the rug. In this article, we look at five of the biggest scandals that ever hit the NBA:

#5 The firing of Donald Sterling

Former owner of the LA Clippers franchise, Donald Sterling had always had a controversial past and was involved in multiple scandals. This included a sexual harassment lawsuit in 1996 and a discrimination lawsuit in 2003.

When NBA owners learned of Donald Sterling's racism, they forced him out of the league.https://t.co/yqMpf9BmPb pic.twitter.com/wIoLRitHNj — Patrick Collison (@patrickc) July 24, 2016

Sterling continued in his position until around 2014, when he was given a lifetime ban by the NBA following a huge controversy involving his mistress V. Stiviano. A video featuring a voice recording in which Donald Sterling could be heard making racist remarks against Stiviano was leaked online, prompting the NBA to take action.

The league responded by invoking a $2.5 million fine and banning him from dealing with the organization for life.

#4 The Dallas Mavericks sexual harassment allegations

In 2018, NBA franchise Dallas Mavericks faced widespread allegations of sexual harassment and discrimination being prevalent throughout the organization. Sports Illustrated posted a report after talking to around 215 current and former Dallas Mavericks employees.

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban will donate $10 million to women's advocacy groups after an independent investigation found a long history of sexual harassment among team employees https://t.co/KE6RUDRKHi pic.twitter.com/chzOzzHlqZ — CNN (@CNN) September 19, 2018

According to the report, the team’s ticket office and other internal wings had seen widespread incidents of harassment and discrimination against women. The report named the Head of Human Resources, Buddy Pittman, as majorly responsible for his inability to take action against incessant complaints.

At the same time, owner Mark Cuban was also accused of not taking action but was soon found not guilty.

