5 small forward sleepers to target in 2023-24 NBA fantasy basketball

Fantasy basketball is gearing up. Draft prep is crucial to your season. A late-round steal could lead your squad to the championship and bragging rights. Players like Nikola Jokic and Luka Doncic will go in the first round. Let’s look at some other players that could help your team.

The small forward can be a critical position for your team. A lot of wing-type NBA players are listed as small forwards. They can be huge for your team with their ability to score and fill out multiple categories.

Let’s look at five potential sleepers at the small forward position. These guys make an impact even though they may not go in the first few rounds. Here are five small forwards to target in your fantasy basketball draft.

Top five fantasy basketball small forward sleepers

This list is for fantasy basketball sleepers at the small forward position. You won’t find LeBron James or Kevin Durant on this list. However, these five guys are worth a later-round pick to fill out your roster. Here are five guys to target at small forward.

No. 5 - Ausar Thompson, Detroit Pistons

Detroit Pistons rookie Ausar Thompson

The Pistons are loaded with young and upcoming players. That could mean plenty of opportunities right away for the rookie Thompson. He should fit in as a small forward for this team and will get chances to score. He has an all-around game and can pack multiple stat categories. He can get steals, blocks and rebounds. He can also make plays and dish out assists if you need a do-it-all small forward.

No. 4 - Caleb Martin, Miami Heat

Miami Heat Caleb Martin

Martin could see an uptick in usage. The Heat struck out on Lillard and did not make many additions to their team this offseason. They held onto Martin despite losing Max Strus and Gabe Vincent. Martin will get more shots and prove his worth during the playoff run, especially against the Celtics. He could be in store for an uptick in scoring.

No. 3 - Jaden McDaniels, Minnesota Timberwolves

Mavericks Timberwolves Jaden McDaniels

McDaniels could be a sneaky addition due to his usage. He should continue to find his way into the solid starting small-forward role with the T’Wolves. He also is a solid shooter. He hit 39.8 percent of his 3-pointers last season. He is a good defender who can add some extra steals and blocks.

No. 2 - Franz Wagner, Orlando Magic

Orlando Magic Franz Wagner

Wagner is ready for a breakout season in fantasy basketball. He has been progressing dramatically. He also proved his abilities while playing for Germany in the FIBA World Cup. He averaged 18.6 points and 4.0 rebounds last season. His numbers should increase as the Magic did not add any pieces that will take away his opportunities. It should be the Wagner and Banchero show in Orlando this year.

No. 1 - Cam Johnson, Brooklyn Nets

Brooklyn Nets Cam Johnson

Johnson is poised to be one of the top players on the Nets. He will start and get minutes and opportunities with the current roster setup. He can have solid scoring nights and is a reliable 3-point shooter. He can also help in defensive fantasy basketball categories like rebounds and steals due to his size and athleticism.