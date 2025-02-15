5 special sneakers released on NBA All-Star Weekend 2025 feat. Nike Kobe 6 Protro All-Star 2.0

The 2025 NBA All-Star Weekend is underway in San Francisco at Chase Center, the home of the Golden State Warriors. The three-day event is more than just about basketball, considering it’s a cultural phenomenon where sports and entertainment collide.

As celebrities and influencers gather alongside basketball’s elite, it functions as the perfect launchpad for sneakers.

Perhaps no other sport is more entrenched in the sneaker culture than basketball, as it has a deep connection with the style, performance and influence of players. Unlike other sports shoes, basketball shoes can be worn both on and off the court, thus blending the world of fashion with that of sports.

Here are five special sneakers dropping on NBA All-Star Weekend 2025.

5 sneakers dropping on NBA All-Star Weekend 2025

#1 Nike Kobe 6 Protro All-Star 2.0

Three LA Lakers stars — LeBron James, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Kobe Bryant — take the top three spots for All-Star appearances, but only Kobe (18 appearances) had all his selections with the Lakers.

There has been almost a new Kobe shoe line drop every February since he died in 2020. The Nike Kobe 6 Protro All-Star 2.0 pays tribute to his All-Star Weekend performances with the Kobe 6’s typical scales replaced by stars and diamonds.

The new design launched on Thursday and has already sold out. However, they are available on resale platforms, with prices starting at $220.

#2 Air Jordan 1 ’85 ‘Bred’

Nothing beats the Air Jordan 1s when it comes to basketball sneakers. They are the ones that started the trend and made basketball shoes a cultural phenomenon. Ahead of the All-Star Weekend, the new design launched Friday for $250, with only 10,000 units going up for sale.

#3 Nike KD4 ‘Scoring Title’

Kevin Durant recently crossed 30,000 points in the regular season, becoming just the eighth player to do so. While he might never reach LeBron James’ 40,000-point mark, Durant is one of the best scorers in the history of basketball.

This design commemorates his scoring title in the 2011-2012 season, where he led the league with 28.0 points per game. This was his third of four scoring titles so far. The sneakers are priced at $130.

#4 Adidas AE1 Low ‘Champagne’

Adidas doesn’t quite have the same pull in the basketball sneakers game as Nike and the Jordan brand. However, the German company is doing its best with Anthony Edwards’ first signature shoe.

This low-cut version commemorates the second-time All-Star’s breakout year with the Minnesota Timberwolves. He is now the undisputed franchise cornerstone after the team traded away Karl-Anthony Towns. Adidas hopes that Edwards can do something similar in the sneaker market with these $110 shoes.

#5 Anta Kai Speed 1 ‘Bag Work’

This is not your regular Nike and Adidas sneakers, but the Anta Kai Speed 1 ‘Bag Work’ has one of the best designs. After Nike ended its contract with Kyrie Irving because of an alleged anti-Semitic controversy, the one-time champion signed with Anta.

This All-Star design is a testament to Irving’s training method, where he does dribbling drills with the ball wrapped in a plastic bag. The shoes cost $125 on Anta’s website.

