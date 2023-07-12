5 stars ft Trae Young who were declared 'busts' after NBA Summer League debuts

The NBA Summer League is rolling on in Las Vegas. It occurs during one of the most dead times in the sports calendar, so it garners extra attention. The added focus can often lead to overreactions.

For instance, many claimed Vincent Wembanyama was immediately a bust after his poor performance in his first summer league game. He played much better in his second outing and was then shut down by the San Antonio Spurs.

Wembanyama was not the only star to be declared a bust after a poor summertime debut. Trae Young knows the struggle.

Let’s take a look at five stars who played much better in the real league than the summer league.

#5, Trae Young

Young had the poor situation of playing in the Utah Summer League before Las Vegas. He had all of the spotlight before the big event so everyone saw his struggles in his first games.

Young was known for his deep shooting but he went 3 of 24 from 3-point range in the two games in Utah. He hit just 23% of his shots.

Young finished the Vegas Summer League a little bit better. He put up 17.0 points and 6.8 assists per game. He hit 38.7% of his 3-pointers in the tournament. He took 7.8 3-pointers per game. It was not enough to stop the talk and headlines that Young was a bust going into his rookie season.

#4, Tim Duncan

Duncan’s struggles in summer league are not well documented. It was well before summer league was a televised major event and a showcase in Las Vegas.

However, historical reports say Duncan got worked in his first games. He was outdueled and dominated by Jermaine O’Neal and Greg Ostertag. Duncan only scored 26 points in two games. Duncan said he got destroyed. He would have the last laugh as he became the best power forward of all time.

#3, Trey Burke

Burke was by no means an all-time great. However, he played nine seasons in the NBA. He was the No. 9 draft pick. He did not have a hot start.

Burke averaged just 8.7 ppg in four summer league games. He hit a terrible 5.3% of his 3-pointers. He shot 24.1% overall.

#2, Steph Curry

Curry had plenty of headlines for the wrong reasons during summer league. He missed his first eight shots. Many believed his shooting style and small size would not translate to the NBA.

Curry shut the haters up obviously as a multiple-time MVP and four-time champion. He is now the greatest shooter of all time and that 0-for-8 start is long in the past.

#1, Derrick Rose

Derrick Rose struggled with knee injuries and those hindered him in summer league. He only played two games, averaging just 9.5 ppg and 5.5 apg. The No. 1 pick was also outplayed by No. 2 pick Michael Beasley during the summer league. Beasley scored 28 points against Rose.

