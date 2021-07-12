5 starting guards with the most points in NBA Finals in the last 20 years

The Phoenix Suns' starting backcourt comprising Chris Paul and Devin Booker is proving to be a lethal combo for the side, helping them reach this year's NBA Finals.

Chris Paul and Devin Booker (113 combined points this series so far) have surpassed Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson's record for most points by a starting backcourt through 2 games of an NBA Finals over the last 50 seasons.



Over the last 20 years, many guards have flourished as key players for their respective teams on the biggest stage. The likes of Kobe Bryant, Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Dwayne Wade, and other backcourt stars have all had terrific success in the NBA Finals.

Most of them have been the driving force for their teams and have been lethal scorers as well. On that note, let's take a look at the five guards to have the most points in the NBA Finals in the last 20 years.

#5 Tony Parker (479 points in NBA Finals)

San Antonio Spurs legend Tony Parker was one of the most successful starting guards in the history of the franchise. The Frenchman made 29 appearances in the NBA Finals, all with the Spurs, and was their starting point guard since his debut in 2001.

Parker won four championships with the side and played a key role in each of those runs. He averaged 16.5 points per game on 45.6% shooting from the floor in the NBA Finals. His last Finals appearance was in 2014, which was also his fourth and final Championship run with the Spurs.

#4 Klay Thompson (508 points in NBA Finals)

Klay Thompson played a huge role in the formation of the Golden State Warriors dynasty during which they won three championships and made five consecutive NBA Finals appearances. Thompson formed a solid partnership with Stephen Curry, and the pair are now regarded as one of the best backcourt duos of this generation.

Thompson made 27 appearances in the NBA Finals, averaging 18.8 points per game on 45.4% field goal shooting and 41.1% from the three-point line. He achieved multiple records in that stretch, including making seven 3s in an NBA Finals game, the third-most by a player in the history of the playoffs. 10 other players have achieved the feat.

Steph Curry and Klay Thompson set the record for the most points scored with a combined tally of 106 points in the first two games of an NBA Finals series. It was later broken by Chris Paul and Devin Booker, who scored 113 points in the opening two games against the Milwaukee Bucks in the 2021 NBA Finals.

