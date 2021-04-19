5 stats that showcase Stephen Curry's shooting prowess

Stephen Curry has been impeccable since joining the NBA in 2009, breaking record after record almost effortlessly.

He recently surpassed Wilt Chamberlain to become the Golden State Warriors' all-time leading scorer, breaking a record that has been in place since 1965.

5 stats that give a clearer picture of Stephen Curry's shooting prowess

Stephen Curry recently surpassed Wilt Chamberlain to become the Golden State Warriors' all-time leading scorer

The game is changing, and Stephen Curry is leading the charge. The entire basketball community can attest to the 33-year-old's shooting ability, but we will now walk you through 5 stats that show just how incredible his shooting is.

#1 Most consecutive games with three-pointers made

Knocking down shots is one thing, but doing it consistently in the most competitive basketball league in the world is mind-blowing.

Stephen Curry holds the record for the most consecutive number of games with a made three-pointer. The record stands at 157 games. The only other NBA player above 100 is Kyle Korver, who maintained a streak of 127 games.

STEPH CURRY 🔥



47 PTS

15/27 FG

11 3PT

7 REB

1 ridiculous and-1 with the left

pic.twitter.com/74eHCQpvla — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) April 18, 2021

Stephen Curry started this run on November 13, 2014, and kept it alive until November 3, 2016. The streak came to an end following a loss to the LA Lakers, during which the Golden State Warriors star was 0-10 from beyond the arc.

Advertisement

#2 Most three-pointers made in a single season

Stephen Curry went berzerk in the 2015-16 season as he led his team to a 73-9 regular-season finish. Out of 886 attempts, he made 402 three-pointers.

The incredible nature of his performance guaranteed him the regular-season MVP award through a unanimous vote. It is worth pointing out that he is the only player in NBA history to be a unanimous MVP.

Stephen Curry is the only player in NBA history to average 30 PPG with an Effective FG Percentage of 60%. The last time he did it was his unanimous MVP season in 2015-16, the only unanimous MVP in NBA history.



Curry and the Warriors take on the Celtics tonight on ABC at 8:30 ET pic.twitter.com/3DhkdNnNiI — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) April 18, 2021

To give you a glimpse of how sensational that is, James Harden made 378 three-pointers in the 2018-19 season after 1,028 attempts. Only two players have scored more than 300 three-pointers in a single season - Stephen Curry (3) and James Harden (1).

#3 Registered 50+ points with one or fewer free throws

Advertisement

Stephen Curry does not make his way to the line as much as expected

Even though Stephen Curry is an exceptional free-throw shooter (90.7 percent all-time), he does not make his way to the line as much as expected.

A matchup between the Golden State Warriors and the Orlando Magic saw Curry go to the free-throw line once during the entire game. He got the remainder of his points in the field, making 20 of the attempted 27 shots.

With that, he recorded 51 points and became the first player to reach the 50-point mark with one free throw made or less.

#4 Record for making 10+ three-pointers in one game

In February 2021, Stephen Curry had his 17th career game with more than 10 three-pointers. Come April 15, 2021, he registered 10+ three-pointers in back-to-back games to bring his total to 20 matchups.

There have been 25 total instances of an NBA player making 11+ 3s in a single game.



Stephen Curry has 11 of the 25 by himself. pic.twitter.com/wz4iyAbzXr — Kirk Goldsberry (@kirkgoldsberry) April 18, 2021

Five other players in the NBA have made more than 10 three-pointers in a game. All five combined have a total of 16 games, 4 less than Stephen Curry.

#5 Reached 2,000 career three-pointers made with the least amount of games

Advertisement

The previous record-holder, Ray Allen, achieved 2,000 career three-pointers made in 822 games. It was an impressive milestone at the time. However, Stephen Curry reached the 2,000 mark with only 597 games.

A historical week by Stephen Curry. pic.twitter.com/y96AAigstc — FadeawayWorld (@FadeawayWorld) April 19, 2021

Curry also holds the record for being the fastest player to achieve 1,000 made three-pointers.

Considering how good Stephen Curry is, it is safe to assume he is gunning for the 3,000 made three-pointers mark.